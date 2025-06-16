Language scandal in media football: a young man was expelled from the team for remarks to Seleznyov about the Russian language

This weekend, a language scandal occurred in Ukrainian media football. 16-year-old Ukrainian TikToker Renat Popruzhnyi made a remark to footballer Yevhen Seleznyov about the Russian language on the field. The team for which Popruzhnyi plays stated that it is unacceptable to promote oneself on the language issue, and added that the boy is leaving the team, writes UNN.

Details

On Saturday, June 14, a match took place in the media football league between the teams "Odesa Football Media Team" and FC "Armat", for which ex-footballer of the Ukrainian national team, Donetsk "Shakhtar" and Dnipro "Dnipro" Yevhen Seleznyov plays.

During the match, 16-year-old Odesa Football Media Team footballer Renat Popruzhnyi made a remark to Seleznyov, probably because he spoke Russian on the field. Seleznyov could not restrain himself and entered into a discussion with the player.

I forgot to ask you what language I should speak. Do you understand? I know 4 languages. I forgot to ask you. How old are you? 16? I forgot to ask you what language I should speak. I will speak any language I want - Seleznyov sharply replied to the young football player.

After the game, the young football player stated that he speaks Russian in real life, but speaks Ukrainian in the media space.

In the media sphere, I speak Ukrainian. In real life, Russian. I in no way wanted to "hype" on this topic. It was just an emotional moment from the match. It's like everyone else. It just got a lot of views. I didn't want to hype. I hope you all understood. Thank you - said the football player.

Today, FC "Odesa Football Media Team" stated that they regard Popruzhnyi's actions and his father's as a manifestation of disrespect for the team, adding that it is unacceptable to promote oneself on the language issue. In addition, the club stated that the player will leave the team.

The actions of player Renat Popruzhnyi and, first of all, his father - Artem Popruzhnyi - we, Odesa Football Media Team, regard as a manifestation of disrespect for our team. It was the father who created a situation that went beyond the sports context and has negative consequences. The video posted online clearly shows that Yevhen Seleznyov speaks Ukrainian. Therefore, the very fact of publishing this video looks like a deliberate provocation, the purpose of which is to create a conflict where there was none. We are convinced: it is unacceptable to promote oneself on the language issue. This not only divides the football community, but also casts a shadow on those who do it - the club said in a statement.

The team also apologized to Yevhen Seleznyov and the entire Ukrainian media football community.

We will do everything possible to correct the situation and prevent this from happening in the future. Media football is not only about the game. It is about unity, respect and responsibility. We put a lot of effort and heart into creating "Odesa Football Media Team". And we are sorry that our first official match was remembered not for the struggle on the field and devotion to Odesa, but for an act that has no justification. Before using the name of Yevhen Seleznyov in his own interests, the blogger's father should have paid attention to how much Yevhen does to support the Armed Forces and how important his position is for Ukrainian society. We thank Renat for his contribution to the development of media football in Odesa. But we urge you to remember the responsibility for actions that go beyond the field - added the club.

Users on the network took the club's decision ambiguously.

Are you guys high on something? Instead of kicking that Seleznyov out of the league, you kick out a Ukrainian-speaking guy; Seleznyov played for "Shakhtar", which the Russians pushed out of his favorite "Donbas Arena", but then for some reason Seleznyov was not Ukrainian-speaking, not so actively against the Russians. Then he went to play in Russia after the 14th year, because "what's the difference and sport is out of politics". His eyes were opened only on February 24, 2022. Before that, he was a foul-mouthed Russian-speaking football player. Now to sculpt a patriot from him retroactively - well, come on?? Are you a Ukrainian club? Or is it still Russian?; You are unprincipled and immoral monsters. Violators of the law of Ukraine, who spit on the graves of millions of Ukrainians tortured by Russians; It is very sad when a 16-year-old boy is more conscious than your club - write users.

It should be noted that the match itself ended with a victory for "Armat" with a score of 4:3. Seleznyov managed to score three goals, becoming the player of the match.

Let us remind you

Viktor Skrypnyk has been appointed as the new head coach of Luhansk "Zorya", who already headed Luhansk from 2019 to 2022. Skrypnyk will replace Mladen Bartulovich in this position.