World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
05:33 AM • 28668 views
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
June 18, 11:09 PM • 65760 views
Putin stated he is ready to meet with Zelensky, but will not sign anything with him (video)
Exclusive
June 18, 04:37 PM • 46151 views
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Exclusive
June 18, 04:24 PM • 93924 views
"It's not forbidden to live beautifully": expert doubts the expediency of ARMA purchasing cars for almost 3 million UAH during the war
Exclusive
June 18, 02:59 PM • 82489 views
Political scientist on WHO high-ranking official's visit to the RF: a signal that such organizations need changes and reform
Exclusive
June 18, 02:42 PM • 84570 views
The Ministry of Energy commented on the possibility of power outages in the summer
Exclusive
June 18, 02:21 PM • 72886 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine are rising again: the cost of gasoline could reach UAH 60-70
Exclusive
June 18, 01:14 PM • 130893 views
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
Exclusive
June 18, 11:40 AM • 55955 views
Top 20 most enviable bachelors in Ukraine: who made the list?
Exclusive
June 18, 09:18 AM • 62497 views
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
Preparing sushi: five simple and incredibly tasty recipes for your favorite Asian dish

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14943 views

UNN offers unconventional recipes for quick home preparation of sushi and rolls. Among them are "California", baked sushi, spring rolls, chicken rolls in batter, and rolls with caviar.

Preparing sushi: five simple and incredibly tasty recipes for your favorite Asian dish

Sushi is one of the most popular Asian dishes in the world, which has found millions of admirers in Ukraine. And today UNN shares the most interesting and unconventional sushi and roll recipes that can be easily and quickly prepared at home.

California Sushi

Ingredients:

• rice - 500 grams;

• crab meat or sticks – 120 grams;

• avocado – 1 piece;

• nori – 7-8 sheets;

• red or black tobiko caviar – 100 g;

• rice vinegar or white balsamic - 8 tablespoons;

• sugar – 2 tablespoons;

• sea salt – 1 teaspoon;

• pickled ginger, wasabi, and soy sauce to taste.

Preparation

1. In this popular sushi recipe, first boil the rice. Place one sheet of nori on a bamboo mat with cling film, then place rice on the nori.

2. Spread the rice covered with seaweed with fine tobiko caviar and cover the rice with the free part of the bamboo mat, then flip the rice with the caviar down.

3. On the other side of the nori, place the crab meat and sliced avocado. Roll it up. Cut the roll into 6-8 pieces with a knife moistened with water.

Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy Menu16.06.25, 12:40 • 431396 views

Baked Sushi

Ingredients:

• rice – 1 cup;

• nori – 6 sheets;

• chicken fillet – 300 g;

• cucumber – 1 piece;

• processed cheese – 150 g;

• chicken eggs – 2 pieces;

• wheat flour - 2 tablespoons;

• breadcrumbs - 200 grams;

• vegetable oil – 3 tablespoons.

Preparation

1. This is another tasty sushi recipe, and to start, we need to boil the rice and chicken fillet separately and let them cool. Cut the fillet into strips. Slice the cucumber and cheese into lengthwise strips.

2. Place nori sheets on the mat with the matte side up and spread rice over the sheet. Place the fillet, cucumber, and cheese on the rice. Roll it up.

3. Beat the eggs with flour. Dip the roll in this mixture and then in breadcrumbs. Then fry it in oil until it gets a golden crust. After that, cut into portioned pieces.

Spring Rolls

Ingredients:

• rice paper – 50 grams;

• smoked or salted salmon – 100 grams;

• cucumber – 1 piece;

• avocado – 1 piece;

• rice – 5 tablespoons;

• lettuce leaves – 2 pieces;

• cream cheese – 5 teaspoons;

• sesame seeds – 1 teaspoon.

Preparation

1. In this simple recipe, which breathes of spring, first boil the rice. Slice the avocado thinly and the fish and cucumber into thin strips.

2. Soak the rice paper in cold water and keep it there until the paper becomes elastic and soft. Then, place the paper very carefully on a wet surface.

3. In the middle of the paper, place the fish and lettuce leaves. On top of this, place the rice, cucumber, and a piece of avocado. Add a teaspoon of cheese if the roll turns out too dry.

4. Then, wrap the paper with the filling just like cabbage rolls are wrapped. Sprinkle with sesame seeds on top.

What pancakes to cook: top 5 delicious recipes 05.06.25, 15:17 • 3720 views

Fried Chicken Rolls

Ingredients:

• 500 g chicken mince;

• 5 sheets of nori;

• 30 g flour;

• 1 tsp dried garlic;

• 1 egg;

• ground black pepper and spices to taste;

• 1 tbsp soy sauce;

• 1 tbsp oil (preferably sesame oil);

• salt as needed;

For the batter:

• 2 tbsp potato starch;

• 3 tbsp wheat flour;

• 125 ml water;

• oil for deep frying;

• soy sauce for serving.

Preparation

1. Add flour, garlic, pepper, spices, egg, soy sauce, and oil to the mince and mix until smooth. Salt as needed. Cut each nori sheet lengthwise into strips 5 cm wide. Cut each strip in half.

2. Fill a pastry bag with the mince. Cut off the tip of the bag to create an opening about 1 cm wide.

3. Place a piece of nori on the work surface with the smooth side down. Pipe a strip of mince onto the nori along the narrow side. Moisten the other edge of the nori with batter. Heat enough oil in a pot.

4. From the mince side, roll up the nori into a roll, dip it in the batter, and lower it into the hot oil. Fry, stirring, for a few minutes until golden brown.

Rolls with capelin, cod, or pollock roe

• cooked rice;

• fresh cucumbers;

• roe;

• soft cheese;

• dry nori sheets (3-4 sheets).

Preparation

1. And finally, one of the most popular homemade sushi recipes. Boil the rice, add rice vinegar dressing to it. Cut the cucumbers into large strips.

2. Spread the cooked rice, some cucumber, and roe on the mat.

3. Roll it up and cut it into small pieces. Sushi with roe is ready.

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home30.05.25, 15:39 • 158726 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Life hackPublicationsCulinary
