Як зміниться робота дитсадків у 2025-2026 навчальному році

From April to September, new groups are being formed in preschools across Ukraine, and from the autumn, thousands of children will go to kindergartens for the first time. UNN decided to tell how kindergartens will work from September and what parents, educators, and the children themselves can expect.

Changes in the law on preschool education

As UNN reported, in June last year, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading the draft law "On Preschool Education," which will improve working conditions for educators and expand parents' rights. The law was signed by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in July 2024 and came into force in January of this year.

"The Verkhovna Rada recognizes preschool education as a mandatory primary component of lifelong education. State authorities and local self-government bodies must promote the development of preschool institutions as centers that ensure the formation of a person from the first years of their life, the formation of human capital, and the sustainable development of society and the state," the document states.

Organization of the educational process

The principles of state policy and educational activities in the field of preschool education also include:

child-centered and person-oriented approach to the child's development in accordance with their individual characteristics, needs, interests, abilities, talents, and freedom of choice;

equal access to preschool education;

academic integrity;

academic freedom of pedagogical staff;

autonomy of educational entities (academic, personnel, organizational, financial);

priority of family upbringing of a child, pedagogical partnership between family and preschool institution;

accessibility (including territorial), free, and secular nature of preschool education in state and communal preschool institutions;

creation of conditions, including inclusive or special educational environments, for preschool education for children with special educational needs, taking into account their developmental characteristics and in ways and forms that are most convenient and effective for them;

creation of a safe and healthy educational environment;

compulsory preschool education for preschool-aged children in accordance with the state standard;

digitalization of management processes in the field of preschool education;

combination of collegial and sole management principles of a preschool institution.

The basic stages of preschool education are determined based on the age periodization of child development, which includes:

infancy (up to one year);

early childhood (from one to three years);

preschool age (from three to six - eight years):

young preschool age (from three to four years);

middle preschool age (from four to five years);

older preschool age (from five to six (seven) years (up to eight years - for children with special educational needs).

According to the law, the language of the educational process is the state language; however, children belonging to indigenous peoples or national minorities whose languages are official languages of the European Union are guaranteed and ensured the right to receive preschool education in their respective languages.

In addition, the state promotes the study of international communication languages, primarily English, in state and communal educational institutions.

The law states that "in Ukraine, the right to preschool education is guaranteed, and opportunities for its realization are created, taking into account the individual characteristics, special educational, and other needs and capabilities of each child."

Every child, regardless of the grounds for their stay in Ukraine, is guaranteed free preschool education in state and communal educational institutions.

Children have the right to obtain preschool education in various forms or by combining them. The primary form of preschool education is face-to-face (daytime), but parents have the right to organize their children's preschool education through a family (home-based) form.

Children, including children with special educational needs, can obtain preschool education at the choice of their parents:

in preschool institutions regardless of subordination and form of ownership;

in preschool units of legal entities, including educational institutions;

at home - through a family (home-based) form of preschool education;

with the assistance of individual entrepreneurs who carry out educational activities in the field of preschool education.

The document should ensure the territorial accessibility of preschool education through:

consideration of the demographic situation, the state of the network and capacity of educational institutions, and the results of child registration for planning and development purposes of relevant territories;

formation and maintenance of a network of communal preschool institutions in accordance with the needs of the residents of the relevant territories;

maximum proximity of the place of preschool education to the child's place of residence;

transportation (if necessary) of pedagogical staff to the place of preschool education for children and vice versa (to the place of residence of pedagogical staff);

ensuring equal conditions for the development of preschool institutions of all forms of ownership and creating conditions for the development of other educational entities in the field of preschool education;

planning and закрепление (fixing) of service areas for communal preschool institutions;

promoting the introduction of various forms of preschool education, taking into account the needs of children and parental choice;

creation and ensuring the functioning of mobile kindergartens to provide preschool education services at the place of residence of children in territories where free preschool education is not provided in another way.

Children are enrolled in communal preschool institutions for preschool education in the following order:

orphans, children deprived of parental care, children of deceased veterans of war, defenders of Ukraine;

preschool-aged children;

children of military personnel, internally displaced children, children affected by the Chernobyl disaster;

children who are siblings of children attending the respective preschool institution (if they reside within the service area of such an institution);

children of employees of the respective preschool institution (if they do not reside within the service area of such an institution);

children who are siblings of children attending the respective preschool institution (if they do not reside within the service area of such an institution).

Operating hours of preschool institutions

For the proper organization of the educational process in preschool institutions, various groups of pupils are formed, including age-specific, mixed-age, rotating (in early morning, late evening, weekends, holidays, and non-working days), short-stay groups, with instruction in the language of the respective indigenous people or national minority (community) of Ukraine alongside the state language, etc.

The number of pupils per educator in a group is:

in a group of children of the same age:

no more than 5 children under one year old;

no more than 10 children from one to two years old;

no more than 15 children from two to three years old;

no more than 20 children over three years old;

in a group of children of different ages:

no more than 15 children over three years old;

no more than 10 children if there is at least one child aged one to three years in the group;

in a group of children with short-term stay or a group of children with round-the-clock stay - no more than 10 children;

in an inclusive group - no more than three children with special educational needs.

The law defines the procedure for hiring and dismissing educators. In particular, a person who has pedagogical education in the relevant specialty and/or the relevant professional qualification of a pedagogical employee, freely speaks the state language or speaks the state language to a sufficient extent for communication (for foreigners and stateless persons) can be appointed to the position of a pedagogical employee of a preschool institution.

A person who:

is declared legally incompetent or whose legal capacity is restricted by court;

has a criminal record for committing a criminal offense, if such a conviction has not been expunged or removed in accordance with the law;

is deprived of the right to hold the relevant position by a court decision;

has intentionally committed a criminal offense against a child, in the presence of a child, using a child, or has committed cruel treatment of a child, according to a legally effective court decision.

The duration of working hours is also defined, according to which the working hours of pedagogical staff per week for one tariff rate are 35 hours – for the head, methodologist-educator, social pedagogue, educator assistant, and 30 hours – for educators, practical psychologists, and other pedagogical staff.

For educators, physical education instructors - 25 hours per week; for music directors - 24 hours per week; for practical psychologists, defectologists, speech therapists - 20 hours per week; for heads of circles (studios, clubs, etc.), teachers - 18 hours per week.

In addition, rest periods for preschool education employees are also defined. Pedagogical staff are granted an annual basic leave of 56 calendar days, and educator assistants in preschool institutions are granted an annual basic leave of 28 calendar days.

Types of educational activity organization

A preschool institution can organize and conduct its educational activities in one or more types of educational activity organization:

nursery - a type of educational activity organization that provides preschool education for children aged from three months to three years;

kindergarten - a type of educational activity organization that provides preschool education for children aged from two to six or seven years, and for children with special educational needs - up to seven or eight years;

special kindergarten - a type of educational activity organization that provides preschool education for children with special educational needs caused by physical, mental, intellectual and/or sensory impairments, behavioral disorders, aged from two to seven or eight years;

mobile kindergarten - a type of educational activity organization that provides preschool education services at the place of residence of children, including using or based on a specially equipped vehicle for providing such services;

family (kinship) kindergarten - a type of educational activity organization at the place of residence of a family (kinship) in an individual residential building, providing educational services to children from birth who are related and/or children who are not members of the family (kinship);

mini-kindergarten - a type of educational activity organization with simultaneous care for no more than five children;

pedagogical partnership center - a type of educational activity organization that ensures the development of children from birth with the mandatory participation of their parents or one of them;

child development center - a type of educational activity organization that provides preschool education for children (including children who receive preschool education from other educational entities or at home), including through separate specific programs, and/or provides them with individual psychological-pedagogical, correctional-developmental services.

