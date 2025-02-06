“Teacher's Thousand” will not affect the minimum wage supplement - MES

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 8813 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 59965 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101734 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105183 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122547 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102058 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128847 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103508 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113287 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116901 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105895 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102284 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 86545 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111232 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105617 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 8813 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 122547 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128847 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161992 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152149 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 1206 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105621 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111235 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138270 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140046 views
Actual
“Teacher's Thousand” will not affect the minimum wage supplement - MES

“Teacher's Thousand” will not affect the minimum wage supplement - MES

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26711 views

The Ministry of Education and Science has clarified that the “teacher's thousand” will not affect the supplement to the minimum salary for teachers. Starting January 1, 2025, teachers will receive an additional UAH 1300 (UAH 1000 after tax).

The payment of an additional payment for work in unfavorable working conditions, the "teacher's  thousand," will not reduce the minimum wage for teachers. This is stated in the explanation of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details 

"By Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 1515 of 27.12.2024, the name of the surcharge "for special working conditions" was changed to "for working in unfavorable working conditions." This regulates the non-consideration of this supplement for calculating the employee's salary to ensure its minimum amount," the explanation says.

As explained, if an employee's monthly salary is lower than the statutory minimum wage, the employer must pay an additional amount up to the minimum wage. "To calculate the amount of an employee's salary to ensure its minimum size, the additional payment for work in unfavorable working conditions (Article 3-1 of the Law of Ukraine ‘On Remuneration of Labor’) is not taken into account," the message says.

If an educator was paid a supplement to the minimum wage before the "teacher's thousand" was introduced, this supplement remains the same. The teacher's thousand is additionally accrued over and above the minimum wage

- explains the Ministry of Education and Science.

As indicated, starting from January 1, 2025, an additional payment for unfavorable working conditions will be established in the amount of UAH 1300 (UAH 1000 after tax). Therefore, with this additional payment, the accrued salary will amount to UAH 9300 (UAH 8000 + UAH 1300).

Recall 

Earlier UNN wrote that from January 1, 2025, teachers will receive a monthly supplement of UAH 1000.

And from the beginning of the next school year, i.e., from September 1, 2025, the additional payment will be UAH 2000. The budget has already allocated UAH 12 billion in subventions for this payment.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyEconomy
ministry-of-education-and-science-of-ukraineMinistry of Education and Science of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising