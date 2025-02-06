“Teacher's Thousand” will not affect the minimum wage supplement - MES

The payment of an additional payment for work in unfavorable working conditions, the "teacher's thousand," will not reduce the minimum wage for teachers. This is stated in the explanation of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

"By Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 1515 of 27.12.2024, the name of the surcharge "for special working conditions" was changed to "for working in unfavorable working conditions." This regulates the non-consideration of this supplement for calculating the employee's salary to ensure its minimum amount," the explanation says.

As explained, if an employee's monthly salary is lower than the statutory minimum wage, the employer must pay an additional amount up to the minimum wage. "To calculate the amount of an employee's salary to ensure its minimum size, the additional payment for work in unfavorable working conditions (Article 3-1 of the Law of Ukraine ‘On Remuneration of Labor’) is not taken into account," the message says.

If an educator was paid a supplement to the minimum wage before the "teacher's thousand" was introduced, this supplement remains the same. The teacher's thousand is additionally accrued over and above the minimum wage - explains the Ministry of Education and Science.

As indicated, starting from January 1, 2025, an additional payment for unfavorable working conditions will be established in the amount of UAH 1300 (UAH 1000 after tax). Therefore, with this additional payment, the accrued salary will amount to UAH 9300 (UAH 8000 + UAH 1300).

Recall

Earlier UNN wrote that from January 1, 2025, teachers will receive a monthly supplement of UAH 1000.

And from the beginning of the next school year, i.e., from September 1, 2025, the additional payment will be UAH 2000. The budget has already allocated UAH 12 billion in subventions for this payment.