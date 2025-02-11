The Government has set a single vacation period for preschool employees
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a decree on 56 days of annual paid vacation for all pedagogical staff of preschool education institutions. The amendments apply to directors, methodologists and other pedagogical staff.
The government of Ukraine has approved the same duration of paid vacation for all teachers
Transmitted by UNN with a link to the page of the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Oksen Lisovyi.
Details
All pedagogical staff of preschool education institutions will now have the same length of mandatory annual paid vacation - 56 days.
The Ukrainian government has adopted a relevant resolution. The relevant Procedure will be amended to unify the terms of annual leave for all preschool employees.
The norm is fair to all employees of the institution and helps to improve their working conditions.
The post also explains which teachers will be affected by the changes:
Directors;
Managers;
Methodist educators;
Physical education instructors;
Practical psychologists;
Social pedagogues.
Changes to the list of teaching positions were also announced.
The list includes a deputy director for scientific work at the scientific lyceum, a teaching assistant, and an assistant master of industrial training.
Recall
185 MPs supported the summons of Education Minister Oksen Lisovyi to the Verkhovna Rada. The Minister should report on the problematic issues with the salaries of educators and technical workers.
