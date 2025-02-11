ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The Government has set a single vacation period for preschool employees

The Government has set a single vacation period for preschool employees

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a decree on 56 days of annual paid vacation for all pedagogical staff of preschool education institutions. The amendments apply to directors, methodologists and other pedagogical staff.

The government of Ukraine has approved the same duration of paid vacation for all teachers 

Transmitted by UNN with a link to the page of the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Oksen Lisovyi.

Details

All pedagogical staff of preschool education institutions will now have the same length of mandatory annual paid vacation - 56 days. 

- said the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian government has adopted a relevant resolution. The relevant Procedure will be amended to unify the terms of annual leave for all preschool employees. 

The norm is fair to all employees of the institution and helps to improve their working conditions.

- noted Lisovyi.

The post also explains which teachers will be affected by the changes:

Directors;

Managers;

Methodist educators;

Physical education instructors;

Practical psychologists;

Social pedagogues.

Changes to the list of teaching positions were also announced.

The list includes a deputy director for scientific work at the scientific lyceum, a teaching assistant, and an assistant master of industrial training.

Recall

185 MPs supported the summons of Education Minister Oksen Lisovyi to the Verkhovna Rada. The Minister should report on the problematic issues with the salaries of educators and technical workers.

"Teacher's Thousand" will not affect the minimum wage supplement - MES

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

