Missile attack on Kyiv region: residential and industrial sectors destroyed (video)

On the night of July 4, as a result of a missile attack, the residential and industrial sectors of Fastiv region (Kyiv region) suffered significant destruction and damage. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES).

At night, the enemy launched another attack on peaceful communities in the region. As a result of the missile attack, the residential and industrial sectors of Fastiv region suffered significant destruction and damage. - the post says.

Rescuers extinguished a fire on the roof of a multi-story building and a fire in 7 private garages.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries," the SES added.

Recall

On the night of July 3, Kyiv region was massively attacked by ударні drones. Damage was recorded in five districts at 11 locations, including multi-story buildings.

