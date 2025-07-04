$41.810.01
en
Kyiv under massive attack: fires in residential buildings, falling debris (updated)
10:36 PM
Kyiv under massive attack: fires in residential buildings, falling debris (updated)
July 3, 03:32 PM • 21575 views
Tomorrow or in the coming days: Zelenskyy confirmed conversation with Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 68828 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
July 3, 01:42 PM • 61457 views
Zelenskyy on the document signed with the USA: we expect a large number of "Shaheds" to be shot down
Exclusive
July 3, 12:41 PM • 61604 views
Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 79447 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 99540 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 65282 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
July 3, 06:58 AM • 64735 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
July 3, 06:55 AM • 41350 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusives
Kyiv under massive attack: fires in residential buildings, falling debris (updated)

Kyiv • UNN

 • 377 views

On the night of July 4, Kyiv was subjected to a massive attack, which caused fires in residential buildings in the Solomianskyi district. In the Darnytskyi district, the fall of fragments of an enemy drone was recorded without subsequent detonation.

Kyiv under massive attack: fires in residential buildings, falling debris (updated)

On the night of Friday, July 4, Russia massively attacked the city of Kyiv. As a result of the enemy shelling, fires broke out. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) Tymur Tkachenko in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Solomianskyi district

"Previously, we have several fires in the Solomianskyi district. All locations are residential buildings. We are clarifying information regarding the victims," Tymur Tkachenko wrote at 01:23.

Darnytskyi district

In the Darnytskyi district, fragments of an enemy drone fell on an open area, without fire.

"Also, in the Darnytskyi district, a drone fell without further detonation," Tkachenko added at 01:32.

Recall

On Thursday, July 3, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, warned of the possibility of an enemy drone attack on the capital. Air defense was already working on single targets, but a number of Russian UAVs were approaching Kyiv.

Fragments of an unmanned aerial vehicle were found in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv near an educational institution and several residential buildings. Emergency services are working at the scene.

In the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv, the fall of fragments of a downed UAV was recorded. Information about the consequences in the Obolonskyi district was not confirmed.

Earlier it was reported that in the Obolonskyi district, presumably, there was a fire on the roof of a 16-story residential building.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Kyiv
