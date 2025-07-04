Kyiv under massive attack: fires in residential buildings, falling debris (updated)

On the night of Friday, July 4, Russia massively attacked the city of Kyiv. As a result of the enemy shelling, fires broke out. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) Tymur Tkachenko in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Solomianskyi district

"Previously, we have several fires in the Solomianskyi district. All locations are residential buildings. We are clarifying information regarding the victims," Tymur Tkachenko wrote at 01:23.

Darnytskyi district

In the Darnytskyi district, fragments of an enemy drone fell on an open area, without fire.

"Also, in the Darnytskyi district, a drone fell without further detonation," Tkachenko added at 01:32.

Recall

On Thursday, July 3, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, warned of the possibility of an enemy drone attack on the capital. Air defense was already working on single targets, but a number of Russian UAVs were approaching Kyiv.

Fragments of an unmanned aerial vehicle were found in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv near an educational institution and several residential buildings. Emergency services are working at the scene.

In the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv, the fall of fragments of a downed UAV was recorded. Information about the consequences in the Obolonskyi district was not confirmed.

Earlier it was reported that in the Obolonskyi district, presumably, there was a fire on the roof of a 16-story residential building.