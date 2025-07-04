Kyiv region under massive attack: 11 locations damaged

On the night of Friday, July 3, the Russian army massively attacked the Kyiv region with attack drones. The consequences of the enemy shelling were recorded in five districts of the region at 11 locations. This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration (KOVA), according to UNN.

The consequences are being recorded in five districts of the region at 11 locations. Multi-story buildings in Buchansky and Fastivsky districts have been damaged. - the post says.

"Currently, there have been no reports of casualties. More detailed information will follow later," KOVA added.

Recall

In the Buchansky district of Kyiv region on July 3, damage to a four-story apartment building and private residential buildings was recorded as a result of a Russian UAV attack. Air defense forces are operating in the region, and enemy targets have been shot down.