Kyiv region under massive attack: 11 locations damaged
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of July 3, the Kyiv region was massively attacked by ударні безпілотники (strike drones). Damage was recorded in five districts at 11 locations, including multi-story buildings.
On the night of Friday, July 3, the Russian army massively attacked the Kyiv region with attack drones. The consequences of the enemy shelling were recorded in five districts of the region at 11 locations. This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration (KOVA), according to UNN.
The consequences are being recorded in five districts of the region at 11 locations. Multi-story buildings in Buchansky and Fastivsky districts have been damaged.
"Currently, there have been no reports of casualties. More detailed information will follow later," KOVA added.
Recall
In the Buchansky district of Kyiv region on July 3, damage to a four-story apartment building and private residential buildings was recorded as a result of a Russian UAV attack. Air defense forces are operating in the region, and enemy targets have been shot down.