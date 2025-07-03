$41.810.01
Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion
Exclusive
12:41 PM
Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion
10:48 AM • 18432 views
Trump and Zelensky to talk on Friday - FT
Exclusive
09:27 AM
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
08:45 AM • 71280 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
07:48 AM
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
July 3, 06:58 AM
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
July 3, 06:55 AM
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
July 3, 06:19 AM
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
July 2, 06:14 PM
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 2, 02:12 PM
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Mandate stronger than law: why Kuzminykh is still a deputy, despite crime and violations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7903 views

The criminal case against MP Serhiy Kuzminykh, suspected of receiving a bribe of half a million hryvnias, has been without a verdict for more than three years. The deputy missed 22 out of 86 court hearings and repeatedly violated traffic rules, including driving while intoxicated.

Mandate stronger than law: why Kuzminykh is still a deputy, despite crime and violations

The criminal case against People's Deputy Serhiy Kuzminykh, who is suspected of receiving a bribe of half a million hryvnias, has not yet resulted in a verdict more than three years after its opening, UNN reports.

During the court proceedings in Kuzminykh's bribery case, he missed 22 out of 86 court hearings, or every fourth hearing scheduled in his case. As UNN reported earlier, Kuzminykh even appeared at one of the court hearings without a passport, thus formally disrupting the case.

In addition, the MP has repeatedly violated traffic rules, including driving under the influence of alcohol. After the police found signs of intoxication, he refused to undergo an examination and was eventually deprived of his driver's license. However, this did not stop the people's choice, and after that, he was detained three more times for driving without documents, and also fined for drinking alcohol in a public place. Ignoring the court and delaying cases seems to have become a common tactic for Kuzminykh. After all, the MP did not appear at the hearing regarding "drunk" driving either.

Against the background of all these scandals, it seems strange that Kuzminykh still remains in parliament. In any European country, such a portfolio of offenses would mean immediate political responsibility.

How about in Europe?

In France, Finance Minister Hervé Gaymard was suspected of using preferential terms for renting a state apartment in the center of Paris worth €14,000 per month. The scandal led to his resignation less than 5 hours after the first news about it was published. And the minister himself publicly admitted his mistake.

In the UK, Deputy Speaker of the House of Lords John Sewel got into a scandal due to a video released by the media, where he, while under the influence of drugs, used the services of prostitutes. Just two days after the publication of the first scandalous news about Sewel, he voluntarily resigned his mandate and left the House of Lords, admitting that his behavior was incompatible with his parliamentary duties.

In Germany, Defense Minister Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg was found to have plagiarized in his doctoral dissertation. The University of Bayreuth stripped him of his academic degree, and public outrage forced the politician to resign all his powers. Guttenberg admitted his guilt and completely left politics.

In Ukraine, however, People's Deputy Kuzminykh, with a history of bribery, drunk driving, driving without a license, drinking alcohol in public places, and contempt of court, still remains in politics without any consequences.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

