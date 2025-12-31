$42.390.17
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic data
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar Krai
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
NBU significantly devalues hryvnia: exchange rates for the last day of 2025
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guards
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Supported Russia's lie about the "attack" on Putin's residence: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the chargés d'affaires of India and Pakistan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed hope that the leaders of these countries would express deep concern about Russia's real attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine and solidarity with Ukraine, against which Russia has been waging an unjustified and unprovoked aggression for the fourth year.

Supported Russia's lie about the "attack" on Putin's residence: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the chargés d'affaires of India and Pakistan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted to the statements of the UAE, India, Pakistan, and Central Asian states about the alleged "attack" on the residence of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The chargés d'affaires of India and Pakistan were summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for separate talks, in addition, Ukrainian embassies took measures of political and diplomatic response in the UAE and Central Asian states, reports UNN.

On Wednesday, December 31, the interim chargé d'affaires of India in Ukraine and the interim chargé d'affaires of Pakistan in Ukraine were summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for separate talks. The heads of the diplomatic missions of India and Pakistan were informed of the Ukrainian side's rejection of the statements of the heads of government of these countries in support of Russia's latest lie about the alleged "attack" on Putin's residence.

- the message says.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed hope that the leaders of these countries would express deep concern about Russia's real attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine and solidarity with Ukraine, against which Russia has been waging an unjustified and unprovoked aggression for the fourth year.

In addition, appropriate political and diplomatic response measures were also taken by the Embassy of Ukraine in the United Arab Emirates regarding similar statements by the Emirati side.

The Embassies of Ukraine in the Central Asian states conveyed to the official authorities of the host countries our state's position on the inadmissibility of playing along with Russian propaganda and Russia's attempts to disrupt the peace process, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added.

Context

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Ukraine allegedly attacked the state residence of the President of the Russian Federation in the Novgorod region, and also threatened that Moscow would review its negotiating position.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the alleged attack by Ukraine on the residence of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin a lie, noting that Russia is thus preparing strikes on Kyiv and government buildings.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with US President Donald Trump, informed the American leader about a drone attack on his residence in the Novgorod region. According to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, Trump "was shocked" by the news.

US President Donald Trump said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin told him about the attack on his residence, noting that he did not like it.

Spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, refused to provide evidence of an attack on the residence of the Russian leader using UAVs.

Antonina Tumanova

