10:38 PM • 1984 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
07:13 PM • 8620 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 14727 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 17187 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 17703 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 29567 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
February 26, 12:47 PM • 18166 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 84289 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
February 26, 08:55 AM • 44263 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 51675 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Popular news
Ghana asks Zelenskyy to release its citizens who fought on the side of the Russian Federation from captivityFebruary 26, 02:32 PM • 10000 views
Ukraine does not need instructions from 'Russian world' retransmitters - Stefanchuk responded to accusations from the Georgian Parliament SpeakerFebruary 26, 03:45 PM • 4956 views
US and Ukrainian representatives conclude talks in Geneva - Russian media06:02 PM • 9050 views
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania Trump06:10 PM • 5924 views
Graffiti with insults against Ukrainian ambassador appear in Serbia - media09:04 PM • 4794 views
Smartphone market expects record decline in 2026 due to shortage and rising memory prices

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

IDC predicts the largest ever decline in mobile device shipments. The market will fall to a decade-low due to rising memory chip costs.

Smartphone market expects record decline in 2026 due to shortage and rising memory prices

The International Data Corporation (IDC) predicts the largest decline in mobile device shipments ever recorded, which will lead to the market falling to ten-year lows. The main reason for the crisis was the rapid increase in the cost of memory chips, provoked by the reorientation of manufacturers to serve artificial intelligence infrastructure. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to analysts' report, global smartphone shipments will fall by 12.9%, totaling only 1.12 billion units by the end of the year. Manufacturers of inexpensive Android-based devices, which do not have sufficient financial reserves to absorb the growing costs of components, will be hit hardest.

HP, Dell, Acer, and Asus consider using Chinese memory chips amid supply crisis - report05.02.26, 20:49 • 7657 views

At the same time, giants such as Apple and Samsung can strengthen their positions and increase their market share, as smaller competitors will be forced to significantly raise prices or even cease operations due to unprofitability.

Prioritizing artificial intelligence over consumer electronics

The crisis in supply chains arose due to the aggressive development of data centers by Meta, Google, and Microsoft, which are buying up the main volumes of DRAM memory. Chip manufacturers prioritize orders for artificial intelligence servers due to their higher margins, which leaves the smartphone market in a state of deficit.  

Qualcomm and Arm hit by memory chip shortage fears: may limit smartphone production05.02.26, 09:46 • 3609 views

Stepan Haftko

Technologies
AI (artificial intelligence)
Technology
Reuters
Microsoft
Apple Inc.
Google