US increases insurance guarantees for ships in the Strait of Hormuz to $40 billion

$43.8150.46
ukenru
08:00 AM • 10453 views
Ukraine sanctioned the core of Russia's military-industrial complex, from arms manufacturers to sanction-evading networks - Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC decision
07:30 AM • 26619 views
Early rising: benefit or a sign of problems
April 4, 05:27 AM • 16968 views
Mobilization of women is not being prepared - Ground Forces
April 4, 05:00 AM • 28056 views
April 4th - NATO's birthday: how the Alliance was created and why it is currently experiencing one of its most difficult crises
April 3, 02:25 PM • 33377 views
In Ukraine, winter crop damage reaches 12%, stone fruit crops – up to 51%
April 3, 11:36 AM • 58208 views
Murder of a TCR serviceman in Lviv - customs officer charged with suspicionPhoto
April 3, 11:30 AM • 47288 views
Russia launched 542 drones and 37 missiles at Ukraine in one attack - 515 drones and 26 missiles neutralized
April 3, 11:17 AM • 42442 views
Zelenskyy seeks clearer US security guarantees and announced answers to existing questions in the document
Exclusive
April 3, 08:16 AM • 68262 views
Will Putin exploit the split in the West - the risk of an attack on NATO is growing
Exclusive
April 3, 07:41 AM • 60743 views
How to properly bake Easter paska - a priest's explanation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
3.7m/s
27%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Iran's Parliament Speaker hinted at a threat to another key Middle East straitApril 4, 04:11 AM • 8658 views
Ukrzaliznytsia stopped some trains and is evacuating passengers due to a drone attack in Kyiv OblastApril 4, 04:33 AM • 17403 views
How the Artemis II flight to the Moon is progressingPhotoApril 4, 04:40 AM • 10008 views
Ukraine extradited a foreigner who fought on Russia's side to AzerbaijanPhoto06:58 AM • 14921 views
US court dismisses most of Blake Lively's claims against Justin BaldoniPhoto07:41 AM • 11747 views
Publications
Early rising: benefit or a sign of problems07:30 AM • 26619 views
April 4th - NATO's birthday: how the Alliance was created and why it is currently experiencing one of its most difficult crisesApril 4, 05:00 AM • 28057 views
The history of the first mobile phone call and the evolution of gadgetsApril 3, 01:02 PM • 42377 views
Leasing taxation: why the BEB persecutes airlines for international contractsApril 3, 12:35 PM • 45299 views
What to plant in April - vegetable crops for an early harvestPhotoApril 3, 10:22 AM • 52700 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Jeffrey Epstein
Rafael Grossi
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Kuwait
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Closer to the Moon than to Earth": Artemis II crew shows epic photos from spacePhotoVideo10:47 AM • 4528 views
US court dismisses most of Blake Lively's claims against Justin BaldoniPhoto07:41 AM • 12022 views
Kylie Jenner showcased provocative looks for the Puss Puss coverPhotoApril 3, 09:23 AM • 33366 views
US court blocks Trump ballroom constructionApril 1, 02:47 PM • 48910 views
A new trailer for "Supergirl" has been released - a battle with Krem of the Yellow Hills and Momoa as the anti-heroVideoApril 1, 02:33 PM • 45493 views
Actual
Technology
McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
T-90
2S19 Msta-S

US increases insurance guarantees for ships in the Strait of Hormuz to $40 billion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12892 views

DFC has increased the volume of reinsurance for maritime oil and gas transportation due to the threat of attacks. New major insurance partners have been brought into the program.

US increases insurance guarantees for ships in the Strait of Hormuz to $40 billion

The United States has doubled the volume of reinsurance guarantees for ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, from $20 billion to $40 billion. This was announced by the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), which is trying to restore confidence in one of the key routes for global oil and gas trade, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

New insurance partners have joined the program, including AIG, Berkshire Hathaway, Travelers, Liberty Mutual, Starr, and CNA. They will complement the already involved Chubb and provide additional coverage for maritime transport amid the threat of attacks in the region.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the main points of tension in the Middle East. About a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas flows typically pass through it, so disruptions to traffic immediately affect energy markets.

What the US said

DFC head Ben Black said that the new insurance partners have significant experience in marine insurance and war risk insurance.

Together with Chubb, these leading American insurers have deep underwriting experience in marine and marine war insurance, strengthening our efforts to restore confidence in maritime trade.

he said.

U.S. President Donald Trump also again expressed dissatisfaction with the situation around the strait.

In a little more time, we can easily OPEN THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ, TAKE THE OIL, AND MAKE MONEY.

he wrote on social media.

Despite this, shipping companies are not yet rushing to return to normal operations. The main reason is the threat of drone, missile, and naval mine attacks, which are linked to Iran.

Russia, China, and France block UN Security Council resolution on the use of force against Iran - NYT03.04.26, 03:35 • 26446 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Energy
Skirmishes
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
United States
Iran