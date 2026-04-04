US court dismisses most of Blake Lively's claims against Justin Baldoni

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A federal judge in the US has dismissed most of the sexual harassment charges filed by actress Blake Lively against her colleague Justin Baldoni, but part of the lawsuit remains valid and will be heard in court. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

Federal Judge Lewis Liman dismissed 10 out of 13 counts in the case. These included charges of harassment and defamation. The decision means that most of the actress's claims will not be considered in further legal proceedings.

However, the court upheld three counts: breach of contract, retaliation, and aiding and abetting retaliation.

According to preliminary information, these aspects of the case are to be heard in a New York civil court. The hearing is scheduled for May 18.

Following the decision, Lively stated that she "will never stop doing her part in the fight to expose the systems and people who seek to harm, shame, silence, and retaliate against victims."

Addition

The lawsuit began in 2024 after Blake Lively filed a complaint against Justin Baldoni. She accused him of harassment and a smear campaign on the set of the film "It Ends with Us."

Baldoni denied these allegations and filed a counterclaim.

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