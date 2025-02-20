Blake Lively updates her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni: new details of the scandal on set

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 27360 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 47903 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 92310 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 54009 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 111946 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 99412 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112303 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116625 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 149911 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115133 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 53222 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 106631 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 64595 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 26252 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 51246 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 92316 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 111946 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 149911 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 140776 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 173244 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 22232 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 51246 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133054 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134948 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163366 views
Actual
Blake Lively updates her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni: new details of the scandal on set

Blake Lively updates her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni: new details of the scandal on set

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 131747 views

Actress Blake Lively has added new allegations to her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni for inappropriate behavior on set. In the messages, she complained about the director's inappropriate questions and behavior.

Hollywood actress Blake Lively has amended her lawsuit accusing her co-star in the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me” Justin Baldoni of inappropriate behavior on the set. This became known from an updated court complaint filed on February 20. This was reported by the Daily Mail, according to UNN.

Details

On May 24, 2024, the actress sent a text message to her friend that she had been “crying” after work. This came to light  with an amended complaint filed by her lawyers on Tuesday evening.

In the text, Lively writes: “I was going to invite you to the set tomorrow. Those people. Wow... They're like crazy today. Both of them,” referring to Baldoni, 41, who was her co-star and director, and Wayfarer Studios co-producer Jamie Heath.

Lively then calls Baldoni, who she also accused of asking a crude question about her sex life with Ryan Reynolds, and Heath “scumbags,” adding: “Keep your hormones to yourself. It's not mine. I don't need it.

Blake Lively demanded to spend $600,000 on a wardrobe for her character in the movie Leave Me If You Love Me06.02.25, 14:32 • 133261 view

“I don't want that kind of look from you, words, statements, or video of your naked wife,” referring to a video Heath showed her of his wife Natasha giving birth, which Lively says she initially ”thought was porn.” 

According to the lawsuit, on May 26, 2023, her complaints of “inappropriate behavior” were passed on to Baldoni, Heath, and Sony executive Ange Giannetti. 

On Tuesday night, Lively amended her lawsuit against Baldoni, which surprised many, as one of the allegations is that the latter asked a very rude question.

According to the actress, Baldoni tried to convince her to imitate an orgasm in front of the camera. Lively claims that the director insisted on a scene where the characters simultaneously experience an orgasm, arguing that it was his own experience.

The legal document also states: “Baldoni then intrusively asked Lively if she and her husband orgasmed at the same time during intercourse, which Lively found invasive and refused to discuss.

In response, Baldoni's lawyer criticized the new accusations, saying that they had no basis in fact. At the same time, two actresses from the movie are allegedly ready to testify in support of Lively.

Recall 

The lawyer of American actor Justin Baldoni, Brian Friedman, has hinted at the serious financial pressure that the ongoing court case with actress Blake Lively is putting on his client's career. 

In particular, he statedthat Baldoni has lost a significant number of professional opportunities due to the court case. He did not disclose details of future projects, but emphasized the importance of professional recovery for the actor.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

UNN Lite

Contact us about advertising