Blake Lively updates her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni: new details of the scandal on set

Hollywood actress Blake Lively has amended her lawsuit accusing her co-star in the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me” Justin Baldoni of inappropriate behavior on the set. This became known from an updated court complaint filed on February 20. This was reported by the Daily Mail, according to UNN.

On May 24, 2024, the actress sent a text message to her friend that she had been “crying” after work. This came to light with an amended complaint filed by her lawyers on Tuesday evening.

In the text, Lively writes: “I was going to invite you to the set tomorrow. Those people. Wow... They're like crazy today. Both of them,” referring to Baldoni, 41, who was her co-star and director, and Wayfarer Studios co-producer Jamie Heath.

Lively then calls Baldoni, who she also accused of asking a crude question about her sex life with Ryan Reynolds, and Heath “scumbags,” adding: “Keep your hormones to yourself. It's not mine. I don't need it.

Blake Lively demanded to spend $600,000 on a wardrobe for her character in the movie Leave Me If You Love Me

“I don't want that kind of look from you, words, statements, or video of your naked wife,” referring to a video Heath showed her of his wife Natasha giving birth, which Lively says she initially ”thought was porn.”

According to the lawsuit, on May 26, 2023, her complaints of “inappropriate behavior” were passed on to Baldoni, Heath, and Sony executive Ange Giannetti.

On Tuesday night, Lively amended her lawsuit against Baldoni, which surprised many, as one of the allegations is that the latter asked a very rude question.

According to the actress, Baldoni tried to convince her to imitate an orgasm in front of the camera. Lively claims that the director insisted on a scene where the characters simultaneously experience an orgasm, arguing that it was his own experience.

The legal document also states: “Baldoni then intrusively asked Lively if she and her husband orgasmed at the same time during intercourse, which Lively found invasive and refused to discuss.

In response, Baldoni's lawyer criticized the new accusations, saying that they had no basis in fact. At the same time, two actresses from the movie are allegedly ready to testify in support of Lively.

The lawyer of American actor Justin Baldoni, Brian Friedman, has hinted at the serious financial pressure that the ongoing court case with actress Blake Lively is putting on his client's career.

In particular, he statedthat Baldoni has lost a significant number of professional opportunities due to the court case. He did not disclose details of future projects, but emphasized the importance of professional recovery for the actor.