Blake Lively demanded to spend $600,000 on a wardrobe for her character in the movie Leave Me If You Love Me

The scandals surrounding the film Leave Me If You Love continue to gain momentum, from accusations of sexual harassment to controversy over the main character's costumes, which have significantly affected the production budget. In particular, court documents state that Blake Lively insisted on a complete change of her character Lily Bloom's wardrobe, which led to cost overruns of over $600,000.

According to the lawsuit, Lively ignored director Justin Baldoni's original vision and demanded that all the costumes that the costume team had been working on for weeks be redesigned. She sent hundreds of images to the costume designer, demanding that her character's style be changed.

As a result, the wardrobe had to be updated, which not only exceeded the budget but also took additional time and resources.

Some of Lively's demands, such as her desire to spend $5,000 on shoes that were supposed to emphasize her character's financial status, caused additional controversy. This forced Baldoni to reconsider the script, which had been worked on for years.

In April 2023, the film's line producer noted that the initial budget for the wardrobe was $185,000. Usually, such expenses are partially refunded after the exchange of items, but this time the costs have already reached $615 thousand.

The budget was spent mainly on costumes for Lively and Baldoni, while purchases for the other actors have not yet been made.

On Monday, the first hearing in the defamation case between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni was held. The parties argued about the disclosure of legal materials and the possibility of questioning Lively by Baldoni's lawyer.