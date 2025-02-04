Justin Baldoni is emotionally and financially devastated by Blake Lively's legal battle

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Justin Baldoni is emotionally and financially devastated by Blake Lively's legal battle

Kyiv  •  UNN

Justin Baldoni's lawyer has claimed significant financial and emotional losses to his client due to the legal battle with Blake Lively. Baldoni lost three projects, including the Pac-Man movie adaptation.

Justin Baldoni has suffered significant financial and emotional losses due to the litigation with Blake Lively, his lawyer Brian Friedman said.

Writes UNN with reference to the Daily Mail.

Justin Baldoni's lawyer, Brian Friedman, spoke about his current condition during a pre-trial conference on Monday amid a legal dispute with the lead actress in the movie Leave Me If You Love, Blake Lively.

The conference was devoted to non-disclosure issues. Friedman told Manhattan District Judge Lewis Lehman that his clients, including Wayfarer Studios co-founders Jamie Heath and Steve Sarowitz, had suffered significant financial and emotional losses.

I don't want it to sound like a dispute between children: “They started it. But in such cases, any word spoken quickly becomes a fact, and it is extremely difficult to fight against it

- explained Friedman.

Taylor Swift “pauses” her friendship with Blake Lively: what's going on29.01.25, 18:44 • 113698 views

Judge Lehman urged both sides to refrain from making public statements that could influence the jury ahead of the trial scheduled for March 2025.

Image

Earlier, in a letter to the judge, Friedman stated that Wayfarer Studios employees suffered reputational losses and financial damages estimated at hundreds of millions of dollars after 37-year-old Blake Lively filed her complaint.

Last Wednesday, sources close to Baldoni told THR that he had lost three projects and hundreds of millions of dollars in potential revenue, including a Pac-Man movie adaptation that had been in development since 2022.

Recall 

Yesterday, the first hearing in the defamation case between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni took place in the United States. The parties argued about the disclosure of legal materials and the possibility of questioning Lively by Baldoni's lawyer. 

Iryna Kolesnik

manhattanManhattan

