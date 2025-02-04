Justin Baldoni is emotionally and financially devastated by Blake Lively's legal battle

Justin Baldoni has suffered significant financial and emotional losses due to the litigation with Blake Lively, his lawyer Brian Friedman said.

Justin Baldoni's lawyer, Brian Friedman, spoke about his current condition during a pre-trial conference on Monday amid a legal dispute with the lead actress in the movie Leave Me If You Love, Blake Lively.

The conference was devoted to non-disclosure issues. Friedman told Manhattan District Judge Lewis Lehman that his clients, including Wayfarer Studios co-founders Jamie Heath and Steve Sarowitz, had suffered significant financial and emotional losses.

I don't want it to sound like a dispute between children: “They started it. But in such cases, any word spoken quickly becomes a fact, and it is extremely difficult to fight against it - explained Friedman.

Judge Lehman urged both sides to refrain from making public statements that could influence the jury ahead of the trial scheduled for March 2025.

Earlier, in a letter to the judge, Friedman stated that Wayfarer Studios employees suffered reputational losses and financial damages estimated at hundreds of millions of dollars after 37-year-old Blake Lively filed her complaint.

Last Wednesday, sources close to Baldoni told THR that he had lost three projects and hundreds of millions of dollars in potential revenue, including a Pac-Man movie adaptation that had been in development since 2022.

Yesterday, the first hearing in the defamation case between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni took place in the United States. The parties argued about the disclosure of legal materials and the possibility of questioning Lively by Baldoni's lawyer.