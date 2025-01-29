Taylor Swift “pauses” her friendship with Blake Lively: what's going on

Taylor Swift has decided to take a step back in her friendship with Blake Lively, feeling that the actress used her to exert pressure in a court case that the singer never wanted to be involved in, UNN reports with reference to Daily.Mail.

Swift, 35, is embroiled in a conflict between Lively and Justin Baldoni, who has filed a $400 million lawsuit. Baldoni claims that Lively brought Swift in as a way to exert pressure during negotiations with her husband Ryan Reynolds over the editing of a scene in the movie Leave Me If You Love.

Former Gossip Girl actress reveals Blake Lively's shocking behavior on set

According to Baldoni, Swift's presence at the meeting made him feel like he "had to obey Blake's instructions on the script." Later, Lively allegedly threatened Baldoni, comparing herself to Khaleesi from Game of Thrones in a series of messages where she called Reynolds and Swift her "dragons.

Swift, who happened to be at the meeting by chance while visiting Lively's penthouse in New York, considers the situation "awkward and unnecessary."

A source close to the singer said that she was trying to distance herself from the case and did not want to be drawn into it further.

Recall

