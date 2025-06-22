Enemy shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground on June 22: the attack was carried out with an Iskander M missile - Spokesman for the Ground Forces
The Russian army on June 22 attacked a temporary training ground of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kherson region with an "Iskander-M" missile, according to the spokesman of the Ground Forces. As a result of the attack, there are dead and wounded servicemen.
Vitaliy Sarantsev, spokesman for the Land Forces Command, told UNN in an exclusive comment that on June 22, the Russian army launched a strike on a temporary training ground of the Armed Forces of Ukraine where no permanent exercises were conducted.
Details
The previous strike was carried out by an Iskander M missile. Kherson region
The spokesman for the Land Forces Command also stated that the enemy strike was launched at the location of a temporary training ground of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, where no permanent exercises were conducted.
It was excluded for specialized training. They arrived for the task today
Recall
On June 22, the AFU training ground suffered a Russian missile attack, resulting in killed and wounded servicemen. Currently, 3 people are known to have died.