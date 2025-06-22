Enemy shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground on June 22: the attack was carried out with an Iskander M missile - Spokesman for the Ground Forces

Vitaliy Sarantsev, spokesman for the Land Forces Command, told UNN in an exclusive comment that on June 22, the Russian army launched a strike on a temporary training ground of the Armed Forces of Ukraine where no permanent exercises were conducted.

Details

The previous strike was carried out by an Iskander M missile. Kherson region - Vitaliy Sarantsev said.

The spokesman for the Land Forces Command also stated that the enemy strike was launched at the location of a temporary training ground of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, where no permanent exercises were conducted.

It was excluded for specialized training. They arrived for the task today - Sarantsev said.

Recall

On June 22, the AFU training ground suffered a Russian missile attack, resulting in killed and wounded servicemen. Currently, 3 people are known to have died.