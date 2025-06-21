$41.690.06
07:00 AM
Publications
Exclusives
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards

Kyiv • UNN

 • 760 views

From September 2026, Ukraine will cease funding teachers' salaries in schools with fewer than 60 students, excluding elementary grades. Local self-government bodies will now decide whether to transport students to larger schools or pay teachers' salaries from local budgets.

Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards

In Ukraine, starting from September 2026, it has been decided not to finance the salaries of teachers in schools with fewer than 60 students from the educational subvention. This innovation does not apply to primary grades, but only to schools from grades 5 to 11. This was reported by the Ministry of Education and Science, according to UNN.

The Ministry of Education and Science clarified the Cabinet of Ministers' decision on changes in financing of teachers' salaries in schools with a small number of students.

What does the government's decision entail?

From September 1, 2025, it has been decided not to finance the salaries of teachers in schools with fewer than 45 students from the educational subvention, and from September 1, 2026, fewer than 60 students. The decision does not apply to primary schools that are separate legal entities.

At the same time, all school-aged children have been added to the calculation of the educational subvention for each community. Thus, the community will receive funds for the education of all children, but will not be able to spend them on small schools.

This means that local self-government bodies can decide: either transport students from these schools to the nearest larger school, or pay teachers in small schools from local budgets.

The Ministry of Education and Science reminded that such a decision to improve the quality of education for students from rural areas has already been adopted. Thus, as of September 1, 2016, schools with fewer than 25 students are not financed from the educational subvention.

Why is this decision needed?

The Ministry of Education and Science explains that in schools of I-III levels, where fewer than 45 students study, 5-6 students study in one class, and due to the lack of ability to form a class (minimum five students), children study individually or in combined classes (primary school), which gather children of different ages. As a result, children do not get the proper level of interaction with each other, do not learn from each other, and lack role models.

The Ministry of Education and Science also noted that such schools are usually not fully staffed with teachers. Often, teachers cannot gather enough hours from their specialized subject to receive a sufficient salary, as a result, in such schools there is a practice of assigning some subjects to non-specialized teachers.

Therefore, the ministry emphasizes that the Cabinet of Ministers' decision should encourage local self-government bodies to transport children to larger schools that are staffed with teachers and technically equipped.

Senior high school reform: what awaits students in 202723.05.25, 10:18 • 3006 views

What will happen to the students of these schools?

Local authorities are obliged to organize the transportation of children to the hub school. Students must be accompanied by a teacher.

Children from various settlements within a distance of up to 30 kilometers are brought to the hub school.

The Ministry of Education and Science also noted that primary schools with fewer than 45 and fewer than 60 children will continue to receive state funding. Primary school should be as close as possible to the child, because for older students, the road to the hub school may be manageable, but for young children, it is difficult and has nuances.

What the high school reform will change

The Ministry of Education and Science reports that the high school reform provides for:

  • the ability for students to choose profiles and subjects/courses. In localities where students live, educational institutions should provide various profiles, not just humanitarian ones;
    • it is necessary to change the network of educational institutions to implement the reform. Older students should study in large lyceums: the more students in parallel, the more groups can be formed to choose profiles and subjects/courses. Then it will be possible to provide teachers in lyceums with a full workload and ensure the teaching of specialized subjects/courses. Lyceums will be equipped with the necessary equipment;
      • it is better when lyceums are separate. Because high school students need different approaches than younger students, and the way of organizing learning can be different. For example, studying one subject within a semester on a modular basis, changing groups instead of classes, etc.

        What the reform does not change:

        • gymnasiums and primary schools (grades 1-9, 5-9, 1-4) will not be closed. But it is proposed to change the type of individual educational institutions. Some of them will become lyceums and will mainly teach high school students. Others will be gymnasiums and primary schools and will gather community children of the appropriate age;
          • primary school will remain as close as possible to the child's place of residence;
            • the minimum and maximum number of students in grades 1-9. The minimum number of students is 5, and the maximum is 24 in primary school, 30 in basic.

              MES approved new distance learning rules: details19.06.25, 13:25 • 3384 views

              Anna Murashko

              Anna Murashko

              SocietyPublicationsEducation
              Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
              Ukraine
