MES approved new distance learning rules: details 19 June 2025

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has updated the rules for organizing distance learning in general secondary education institutions under martial law. This is reported by UNN referencing the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.

Details

The Ministry of Education and Science reminded that the changes concern Orders No. 1112 dated August 7, 2024, and No. 1115 dated September 8, 2020.

These changes are part of the "School Offline" policy. The goal is to ensure quality education for every child, regardless of their location – whether on territory controlled by the Ukrainian government, temporarily occupied, or abroad. – the ministry reported.

The department added that the updated norms were prepared based on consultations with communities and regions.

The decision is the result of systematic cooperation with communities and regions, and also considers proposals submitted as part of public discussion – the ministry noted.

Separately, the Ministry of Education and Science drew attention to consideration of conditions in border and frontline regions.

The approved changes are adapted to the needs and specifics of frontline regions and regions bordering Russia – the ministry explained.

Although the document has not yet entered into force, educators are already receiving relevant information.

The order will take effect after state registration with the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine. At the same time, the Ministry of Education and Science is already initiating its communication so that schools, communities, and educators can familiarize themselves with the updates in advance – the ministry reported.

Key Changes

1. Requirements for the number of students in distance learning classes: a minimum of 20 students in a distance learning class.

A reduction to:

10 students – in schools in temporarily occupied, frontline territories, in villages and small towns;

15 students – in schools in other cities.

The restrictions do not apply to: specialized education institutions and special education institutions.

Distance learning – even without a full set of parallel classes: an institution can organize distance learning if it has no more than two missing parallel classes. For example, a school can have distance learning classes 1–6, 8–11, with 7th grade absent.

Learning in Ukrainian studies component: only one educational program per class. This will allow for more effective work with students:

in controlled territories;

in temporarily occupied territories;

abroad.

For children abroad

If a child attends a local school, they can additionally study remotely in a Ukrainian school for the Ukrainian studies component (5–8 hours per week).

If they do not attend – they can fully obtain education remotely at a Ukrainian institution.

You can choose a school and submit an application here.

Individual forms are also available: external studies; family education.

For children in temporarily occupied territories (TOT), learning in the format of pedagogical patronage is possible. Even if no classes are opened at the school, it can operate in this format.

The payment for the teacher for the education of a specific child is also provided.

Children from frontline regions can study remotely at their school without being transferred. If there are shelters and safe conditions, in-person learning remains a priority.

Personnel matters

The Ministry of Education and Science is introducing a support mechanism for teachers who may be left without workload.

The Ministry of Education and Science is implementing a personnel reserve: it will allow teachers who may be left without workload to undergo training and receive an average salary – the ministry explained.

This applies to teachers from the following regions:

Dnipropetrovsk;

Donetsk;

Zaporizhzhia;

Luhansk;

Sumy;

Mykolaiv;

Odesa;

Kharkiv;

Kherson;

Chernihiv.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will approve the changes to the resolution on the personnel reserve in the near future – the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

Adapted changes regarding distance learning will be implemented from September 1, 2025 – the ministry emphasized.

According to the Ministry of Education and Science specialists, this will allow the education system to flexibly respond to wartime challenges and guarantee access to quality education for every child, regardless of their location.