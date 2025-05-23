$41.500.06
Senior high school reform: what awaits students in 2027

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1410 views

From 2027, high school students will be able to choose subjects, taking into account their future profession. Lyceums will become separate institutions with the possibility of choosing a field of study.

Senior high school reform: what awaits students in 2027

From September 1, 2027, high school students will be able to choose subjects and courses based on their preferences and choice of future profession.

This is written by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.  

Details

What will be the choice for students?

Each 9th grade graduate will have a choice:

  1. Enter an academic lyceum, choose a profile and prepare for studies at the university.
    1. Enter a professional or vocational college, get a specialty at the same time as a general secondary education and enter the labor market faster.

      In academic lyceums, students will choose a field of study, as well as: 

      • subjects within the profile;
        • subjects outside the profile — those that are interesting to them.

          Will there be a wide choice of profiles and subjects for students in each academic lyceum?

          In order for high school students to have a wider choice of subjects, the institution must have enough students in parallel. This makes it possible to form more training groups, and therefore - to offer different profiles and courses. A larger number of students also means a wider circle of peers with whom you can learn and develop together

          - explained in the Ministry of Education and Culture.

          That is why lyceum classes (10–12) should be organized in separate educational institutions. This format helps to better adapt to the psychological and educational needs of students.

          In addition, the separation of lyceums will make the organization of the educational process more convenient, because: 

          • it will be possible to teach courses according to the modular principle (for example, for several months, not for a year);
            • organize variable groups, not permanent classes, when a student studies with the same teenagers all year round;
              • have premises for creating a large number of groups, and therefore, a wide selection of subjects and courses.

                What will happen if a student chooses the wrong profile

                In "Profile" there will be 10 adaptation class. During this year, students will get used to the new environment and profile. And if you don't like something, you can change your choice to grades 11 and 12.

                Will I have to commute to lyceums

                The planning of the lyceum network takes into account their accessibility. The maximum distance is up to 30 km, in many cases - 10–20 km.

                Lyceums do not have a fixed service area. Students will be transported to them. Local authorities are responsible for organizing and paying for the transportation of students to academic lyceums.

                In exceptional cases, if the distance to the lyceum exceeds 30 km, boarding houses will be created at the lyceums.

                What will happen with grades 1–9

                Schools with grades 1–9, 5–9 or 1–4 will continue to operate. And the initial ones remain as close as possible to the places of residence of the students, as they are now.

                Why is senior school reform needed right now? Will it not be curtailed after the war?

                The "New Ukrainian School" reform is enshrined in legislation and has been ongoing for 8 years.

                "Profile" is just one of the stages of a major reform. In 2018, changes began in elementary school, and are now ongoing in grades 5–7.

                And already from 2027, the reform will begin in high school.

                The reasons for introducing the reform are as follows:

                The reason is the gap in the quality and accessibility of education between students from cities and villages, according to the international study of the quality of education PISA–2022

                The gap in subjects in education reaches: 

                • almost 5 years of study — in reading;
                  • more than 4.5 years — in mathematics;
                    • almost 4 years — in natural science disciplines.

                      Reason 2. Technological progress is changing the labor market. New professions are constantly appearing, and requirements for old ones are being updated.

                      The school should prepare students for the future.

                      Reason 3. The approach to the educational process needs to be updated

                      Curricula, technical equipment and approaches to learning must be up-to-date and adapt to the needs of students. According to a KIIS study conducted at the request of the Ministry of Education and Science and the Swiss-Ukrainian DECIDE project, 63% of high school students want to choose subjects, 67% want to acquire skills that will be useful in life.

                      Let us remind

                      According to a survey, 1 in 4 Ukrainian children are considering moving abroad for development and opportunities. Safety is not the main factor, but it is important.

                       Earlier, the Ministry of Education clarified the nuances of remuneration of preschool teachers, in particular the duration of working hours, workload standards and payment for replacement. The issues of increasing salaries and allowances have also been clarified.

                      Yana Sokolivska

                      Yana Sokolivska

                      SocietyEducation
                      Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
                      Kyiv International Institute of Sociology
                      Ukraine
