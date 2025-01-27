Former Gossip Girl actress reveals Blake Lively's shocking behavior on set

Rossella Rago, the host of the popular Italian cooking series Cooking with Nonna and a former actress of the TV series Gossip Girl, accused Blake Lively of unbearable behavior during the filming of the series, UNN reports with reference to the Daily Mail.

"She burped and f*cked in the middle of the set and acted like we were lucky to smell her 'gas'. It was very unpleasant to work with her. I just don't know how else to say it," said Rossella Rago.

According to her, Lively is "used to being adored, and when she's not adored, she becomes real.

"I've been an understudy in movies and TV shows for 15 years and have worked on the show off and on throughout the series. I'm going to testify that Blake Lively is terrible. I'm sorry to crush your expectations. She was a "nero baby," and when she was 19, the whole world was blowing smoke up her ass. It's very hard to keep your head when that happens," she emphasized.

In the Gossip Girl series, Blake Lively played one of the main roles, Serena van der Woodsen, while Rago played an extra in several episodes.

Rago also commented on the Justin Baldoni scandal:

"She threw people under the bus. This Baldoni has a wife and family. And to pass off this friendly relationship as an attack, when I watched the footage, I thought: "Jesus, go home already," the host added.

The scandal surrounding Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni is gaining momentum: the actress and her husband Ryan Reynolds filed a legal request against Baldoni's lawyer after a video from the set of the movie Leave Me If You Love Me was published.