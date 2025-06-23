Rescue efforts completed in Kramatorsk after Russian strike: five people killed

Rescuers removed the body of a deceased woman from under the rubble of a 4-story building in Kramatorsk. Emergency rescue operations at the site of the Russian strike have been completed. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

In total, emergency workers recovered the bodies of five dead from under the rubble of the partially destroyed apartment building. Another four people were injured.

Also, 240 tons of destroyed structures have been cleared.

Recall

On the night of Sunday, June 22, the enemy launched strikes on Donetsk Oblast.

As a result of an airstrike on Kramatorsk, a 4-story building was partially destroyed, people may remain under the rubble, and rescue operations are ongoing.