"God saved": a Russian missile hit the house of Antytila frontman Taras Topolia

Famous Ukrainian musician, frontman of the band "Antytila" Taras Topolya reported that a Russian missile hit his house as a result of the shelling of Kyiv on June 23. He wrote about this on Facebook, according to UNN.

Details

Today, Russian ballistics destroyed our apartment with my beloved. Everything inside is smashed, the blast wave bent and ripped out the armored door from its locks. Only walls remained, and even those are partially destroyed. We were lucky, everyone in the family is alive. This is how circumstances turned out, the Creator preserved us - wrote Topolya.

He added that there was a direct hit on the building opposite, where people died.

May the kingdom of heaven be for all who did not survive this night. Hellish lottery… All comments - in a few days. Everything will be Ukraine! - wrote Topolya.

Recall

On the night of June 23, Russian occupation forces carried out another massive attack on Kyiv. The fall of fragments of enemy UAVs was recorded in seven districts of the capital.

As a result of the Russian strike, 5 people died, and 19 were injured, including 2 children and a pregnant woman.