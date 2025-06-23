In Poland, a man was detained who held and beat a Ukrainian woman for nine days

In Poland, a 40-year-old homeless man has been detained on suspicion of unlawfully detaining and beating a Ukrainian citizen for nine days. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Municipal Police Department in Jelenia Góra, Lower Silesia.

Details

The incident occurred on June 19. According to Sub-inspector Edyta Bagrowska, a confused and beaten woman knocked on the gates of the detention center in Jelenia Góra, asking for help. She was immediately taken in by the facility’s staff, and an ambulance and patrol police were called.

Law enforcement officers saw a 51-year-old Ukrainian woman with signs of beatings. She complained of severe headache and chest pain. The woman said that for several days she had lived with the man in an abandoned building, where he beat her, deprived her of liberty, and threatened to kill her.

The victim provided the police with a photo of the assailant, and they quickly identified him – the man had already been involved in previous offenses. The operational group immediately set out to search. During the inspection of one of the buildings, the police noticed the suspect approaching the object. Seeing law enforcement officers, he tried to escape, but was quickly apprehended.

Thanks to the swift intervention of the employees of the Municipal Police Department in Jelenia Góra, a 40-year-old homeless man was quickly identified and detained on suspicion of assaulting a 51-year-old woman. The case is being handled by the police and the prosecutor's office, and the man, known to the Jelenia Góra police from previous conflicts with the law, will answer for his actions in court – reported Sub-inspector Edyta Bagrowska.

Additionally

Today, the suspect will be brought to the District Prosecutor's Office in Jelenia Góra, where the prosecutor will bring charges against him. A request will also be submitted for the application of a pre-trial measure in the form of temporary arrest. – the police reported.

Reference

Under Polish law, unlawful deprivation of liberty combined with abuse and beatings is punishable by imprisonment for up to 25 years.

