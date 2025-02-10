Ukrainians leave Poland en masse: what is the reason

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 45000 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 91212 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 102252 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 117304 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100331 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 125288 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102557 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113231 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116849 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159241 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103422 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 95195 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 66414 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106575 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100810 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 117297 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 125286 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 159238 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149522 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 181701 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100810 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106575 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136818 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138625 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166558 views
Ukrainians leave Poland en masse: what is the reason

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 77134 views

More than 1.14 million Ukrainian refugees chose Germany over Poland as a place of residence. The main reasons were higher salaries, better social benefits, and healthcare services.

The latest data from the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) show a significant increase in the migration flow of Ukrainian citizens from Poland to Germany. Germany has now become the most desirable place for Ukrainian refugees in the European Union, outstripping Poland by more than 150 thousand people. This was reported by In Poland, according to UNN.

Details

According to a Eurostat report, at the end of 2024, more than 1.14 million Ukrainian citizens who have been granted temporary protection status live in Germany. This is 27.2% of the total number of such statuses in the European Union. At the same time, the number of Ukrainian refugees in Poland decreased to 983,880, while in 2022 this figure exceeded 1.3 million.

The Czech Republic ranked third in terms of the number of Ukrainians received, with 379 thousand people. In general, there is a tendency for Ukrainians to move from Central and Eastern Europe to the Western and Southern parts of the continent.

One of the main reasons for Ukrainian refugees moving from Poland to Germany is that higher wages, social benefits, and better healthcare services make Germany more attractive to refugees,

- the statement said.

It is also noted that educational reforms, stricter conditions for access to social programs, and economic factors in Poland have become decisive factors for this migration wave. For Europe, this means the need to revise the policy of integration and support for refugees in the long term.

Tusk supports the idea of depriving unemployed Ukrainians of financial assistance23.01.25, 22:39 • 47961 view

Olga Rozgon

SocietyOur people abroad
european-unionEuropean Union
czech-republicCzech Republic
germanyGermany
polandPoland

