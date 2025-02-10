Ukrainians leave Poland en masse: what is the reason

The latest data from the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) show a significant increase in the migration flow of Ukrainian citizens from Poland to Germany. Germany has now become the most desirable place for Ukrainian refugees in the European Union, outstripping Poland by more than 150 thousand people. This was reported by In Poland, according to UNN.

Details

According to a Eurostat report, at the end of 2024, more than 1.14 million Ukrainian citizens who have been granted temporary protection status live in Germany. This is 27.2% of the total number of such statuses in the European Union. At the same time, the number of Ukrainian refugees in Poland decreased to 983,880, while in 2022 this figure exceeded 1.3 million.

The Czech Republic ranked third in terms of the number of Ukrainians received, with 379 thousand people. In general, there is a tendency for Ukrainians to move from Central and Eastern Europe to the Western and Southern parts of the continent.

One of the main reasons for Ukrainian refugees moving from Poland to Germany is that higher wages, social benefits, and better healthcare services make Germany more attractive to refugees, - the statement said.

It is also noted that educational reforms, stricter conditions for access to social programs, and economic factors in Poland have become decisive factors for this migration wave. For Europe, this means the need to revise the policy of integration and support for refugees in the long term.

