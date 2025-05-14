The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

On Wednesday, May 14, the process of creating a Special Tribunal for Russian aggression against Ukraine began. This was reported by the press service of the Council of Europe, UNN reports.

Details

The Council of Europe stated that the Committee of Ministers confirmed its unwavering commitment to Ukraine on its path to justice and recovery. To this end, the process of creating a Special Tribunal to consider the crimes of aggression of Russia against Ukraine is starting.

In this regard, the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset, was instructed to lead this process. Next, the package of documents on the tribunal must receive legal approval in Strasbourg - after that, Ukraine and the Council of Europe must sign an agreement on the establishment of the Special Tribunal as an international organization, as well as the statute of the tribunal.

Recall

Almost 39 states officially supported the creation of a special tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine. Later, North Macedonia joined this tribunal.

In russia itself, they stated that they will not react to this. This was stated by putin's spokesman dmitry peskov.