Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media
02:42 PM

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

01:55 PM

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
01:50 PM

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

01:18 PM

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

12:09 PM

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

May 14, 05:00 AM

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

May 14, 04:00 AM

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12540 views

The process of creating a Special Tribunal regarding Russian aggression against Ukraine has begun. The Secretary General of the Council of Europe has been instructed to lead this process.

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

On Wednesday, May 14, the process of creating a Special Tribunal for Russian aggression against Ukraine began. This was reported by the press service of the Council of Europe, UNN reports.

Details

The Council of Europe stated that the Committee of Ministers confirmed its unwavering commitment to Ukraine on its path to justice and recovery. To this end, the process of creating a Special Tribunal to consider the crimes of aggression of Russia against Ukraine is starting.

In this regard, the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset, was instructed to lead this process. Next, the package of documents on the tribunal must receive legal approval in Strasbourg - after that, Ukraine and the Council of Europe must sign an agreement on the establishment of the Special Tribunal as an international organization, as well as the statute of the tribunal.

Recall

Almost 39 states officially supported the creation of a special tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine. Later, North Macedonia joined this tribunal.

In russia itself, they stated that they will not react to this. This was stated by putin's spokesman dmitry peskov.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Council of Europe
North Macedonia
European Union
Ukraine
