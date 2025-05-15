$41.540.04
Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin
10:49 AM

10:37 AM

09:17 AM

06:00 AM

May 14, 06:32 PM

May 14, 02:42 PM

May 14, 01:55 PM

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM

May 14, 01:18 PM

May 14, 12:09 PM

May 15, 02:04 AM

May 15, 02:38 AM

May 15, 03:36 AM

May 15, 04:23 AM

05:19 AM
May 14, 04:34 PM

May 14, 04:00 PM

May 14, 01:55 PM

May 14, 12:09 PM

May 14, 09:23 AM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Kyiv

France

07:51 AM

05:19 AM

May 14, 02:08 PM

May 14, 11:12 AM

May 14, 09:18 AM
Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8482 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Ankara. A meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, is expected.

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived at Ankara airport, UNN writes, citing the relevant video broadcast.

Details 

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Ankara at about 12:10.

Let us recall 

On May 15, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy went to Turkey, where he is expected to meet with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on May 15.

Also on May 15, potential negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are expected in Turkey - in Istanbul.

Zelenskyy will make a decision on negotiations with Russia in Istanbul after meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan today, a Ukrainian official told the media.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on May 11 that he expects a ceasefire from Russia and that he will personally wait for Vladimir Putin in Turkey on May 15. But he said he would not negotiate with any representative of Russia except Putin himself.

On the night of May 15, the Kremlin announced the participants of the Russian delegation to the negotiations in Turkey, but the level was even lower than expected, when the media reported that the meeting may be attended by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov. Putin in the Kremlin was also not listed as a participant in the negotiations in Turkey, scheduled for Thursday, despite the fact that he himself proposed it.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

PoliticsNews of the World
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Ankara
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
