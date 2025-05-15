Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived at Ankara airport, UNN writes, citing the relevant video broadcast.

Details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Ankara at about 12:10.

Let us recall

On May 15, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy went to Turkey, where he is expected to meet with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on May 15.

Also on May 15, potential negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are expected in Turkey - in Istanbul.

Zelenskyy will make a decision on negotiations with Russia in Istanbul after meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan today, a Ukrainian official told the media.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on May 11 that he expects a ceasefire from Russia and that he will personally wait for Vladimir Putin in Turkey on May 15. But he said he would not negotiate with any representative of Russia except Putin himself.

On the night of May 15, the Kremlin announced the participants of the Russian delegation to the negotiations in Turkey, but the level was even lower than expected, when the media reported that the meeting may be attended by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov. Putin in the Kremlin was also not listed as a participant in the negotiations in Turkey, scheduled for Thursday, despite the fact that he himself proposed it.