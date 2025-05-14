Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

The final of Eurovision 2025 will take place on May 17, in which representatives of the countries that made it to the top ten will compete. Bookmakers predict the victory of Sweden in the competition, and Estonia, Switzerland and Albania may also be in the top five. Ukraine has an 11% chance of being in the top five, reports UNN with reference to Eurovisionworld.

Details

Representatives of Italy and Spain, as the founding countries of the competition, and Switzerland, as the host country of Eurovision 2025, automatically qualified for the final of the competition. Ukraine, Norway, Albania, Sweden, Iceland, the Netherlands, Poland, San Marino, Estonia and Portugal also qualified for the final.

Likely winners of the competition

Among the participants, the bookmakers singled out representatives of Sweden, who have maintained their leadership in the victory forecasts for the second week in a row. The band KAJ, which will perform the song Bara bada bastu, has 42% to receive a crystal microphone in the competition.

The representative from Austria, JJ, with the song "Wasted Love" has a 21% chance of winning. The remaining participants are significantly behind in bookmakers' forecasts.

Who will get into the TOP 5

In particular, Ukraine, according to expectations, has a 1% chance of winning, but has an 11% chance of getting into the top five.

Estonia and Tommy Cash with the hit that exploded the network "Espresso macchiato" also have a chance to get into the top five - 25% chance. Switzerland and Zoë Më with the song "Voyage" - 22%; Albania and Shkodra Elektronike with the song "Zjerm" - 20%. Italian representative Lucio Corsi with the song "Volevo essere un duro" has only 6%. Poland and Justyna Steczkowska with the song "Gaja" have only 4%.

The representative of San Marino, Gabry Ponte, with the song "Tutta l'Italia" has the same amount. Iceland and the band Væb – 3%. Portugal and Napa – 2%.

Let us remind you

