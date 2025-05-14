Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

$41.500.04
46.090.07
ukenru
Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents
Exclusive
07:33 AM • 18217 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
07:17 AM • 44938 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

05:56 AM • 39828 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

May 14, 05:00 AM • 50108 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

May 14, 04:00 AM • 125076 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

May 13, 09:24 PM • 55380 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel

May 13, 04:08 PM • 156068 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 87720 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 94836 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 87702 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
3.8m/s
27%
746mm
Popular news

Orbán accused Ukraine of conducting an intelligence operation against Hungary

May 14, 02:02 AM • 84025 views

Russian economy in worse shape than Moscow reports - Reuters

May 14, 02:36 AM • 68228 views

Macron called on the EU to increase pressure on Israel due to the humanitarian situation in Gaza

May 14, 02:58 AM • 44180 views

The National Security and Defense Council Denounces Fake News Regarding Hungary's Plans to Reclaim Part of Ukrainian Territory

May 14, 04:19 AM • 58977 views

Sybiha is going to Turkey for negotiations on achieving peace

May 14, 05:20 AM • 50647 views
Publications

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

09:23 AM • 22508 views

Who "leaked" NABU cases? International audit revealed failures in internal control and influence on the Uhlava case

09:07 AM • 24349 views

A friendship worth millions or how MP Kopytin got a brand new cruiser

08:02 AM • 34464 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

May 14, 04:00 AM • 125077 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 04:08 PM • 156068 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Emmanuel Macron

Viktor Orban

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Turkey

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

11:12 AM • 3040 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

09:18 AM • 12275 views

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

06:55 AM • 21624 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 50636 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 109418 views
Actual

SWIFT

Mi-8

SpaceX Starship

The New York Times

TikTok

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2024 views

Bookmakers predict Sweden's victory at Eurovision 2025. Ukraine has an 11% chance of making the top five, and Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and other countries have also qualified for the final.

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

The final of Eurovision 2025 will take place on May 17, in which representatives of the countries that made it to the top ten will compete. Bookmakers predict the victory of Sweden in the competition, and Estonia, Switzerland and Albania may also be in the top five. Ukraine has an 11% chance of being in the top five, reports UNN with reference to Eurovisionworld.

Details

Representatives of Italy and Spain, as the founding countries of the competition, and Switzerland, as the host country of Eurovision 2025, automatically qualified for the final of the competition. Ukraine, Norway, Albania, Sweden, Iceland, the Netherlands, Poland, San Marino, Estonia and Portugal also qualified for the final.

Likely winners of the competition

Among the participants, the bookmakers singled out representatives of Sweden, who have maintained their leadership in the victory forecasts for the second week in a row. The band KAJ, which will perform the song Bara bada bastu, has 42% to receive a crystal microphone in the competition.

The representative from Austria, JJ, with the song "Wasted Love" has a 21% chance of winning. The remaining participants are significantly behind in bookmakers' forecasts.

Who will get into the TOP 5

In particular, Ukraine, according to expectations, has a 1% chance of winning, but has an 11% chance of getting into the top five.

Estonia and Tommy Cash with the hit that exploded the network "Espresso macchiato" also have a chance to get into the top five - 25% chance. Switzerland and Zoë Më with the song "Voyage" - 22%; Albania and Shkodra Elektronike with the song "Zjerm" - 20%. Italian representative Lucio Corsi with the song "Volevo essere un duro" has only 6%. Poland and Justyna Steczkowska with the song "Gaja" have only 4%.

The representative of San Marino, Gabry Ponte, with the song "Tutta l'Italia" has the same amount. Iceland and the band Væb – 3%. Portugal and Napa – 2%.

Let us remind you

Earlier, UNN wrote that the Ukrainian band Ziferblat became one of the 10 finalists of Eurovision 2025 in Basel. They performed under number 5 and received a standing ovation from the audience.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

CultureNews of the WorldUNN Lite
Switzerland
Albania
Iceland
Sweden
Norway
Italy
Spain
Netherlands
Portugal
Estonia
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$103,843.00
S&P 500
$5,902.12
Tesla
$335.92
Газ TTF
$35.03
Золото
$3,239.69
Ethereum
$2,600.21