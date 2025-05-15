Russia is seeking to implement its "pre-war demands" for NATO to abandon its open door policy for Ukraine and establish a pro-Russian proxy government in Kyiv, despite recent attempts by the Kremlin to "feign interest in good faith negotiations" for peace. This is stated in a material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Analysts note that on the eve of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Ryabkov reiterated the Kremlin's demands that "any resolution of the war" should lead to a change of regime in Ukraine and restrictions against the West before the talks in Istanbul.

Ryabkov said that the upcoming Istanbul discussions will need to consider the "root causes" of the war in order to achieve a lasting cessation of the war, likely hinting at Russia's continued demands that any peace agreement eliminate the "root causes" of the war - indicate in ISW.

They conclude that Russian officials repeatedly use the term "denazification" to demand regime change in Ukraine and the establishment of a pro-Russian government in Kyiv.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not participate in the Ukrainian-Russian talks in Istanbul on May 15. The Russian delegation will be headed by Putin's aide Vladimir Medinsky.

In turn, US President Donald Trump also decided not to go to Turkey for the Ukrainian-Russian "peace" talks. At the same time, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has already arrived in Turkey.

