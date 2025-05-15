$41.500.04
Trump is not going to Turkey for Ukraine-Russia talks - Reuters
May 14, 09:07 PM • 5616 views

Trump is not going to Turkey for Ukraine-Russia talks - Reuters

May 14, 06:32 PM

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 04:00 PM

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 02:42 PM

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

ISW: Russia demands that NATO abandon its open door policy for Ukraine and establish a proxy government in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17515 views

Russia seeks to fulfill "pre-war demands" regarding Ukraine, despite attempts to feign interest in negotiations. The Russian Foreign Ministry declares the need for regime change in Ukraine to achieve peace.

ISW: Russia demands that NATO abandon its open door policy for Ukraine and establish a proxy government in Kyiv

Russia is seeking to implement its "pre-war demands" for NATO to abandon its open door policy for Ukraine and establish a pro-Russian proxy government in Kyiv, despite recent attempts by the Kremlin to "feign interest in good faith negotiations" for peace. This is stated in a material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

Analysts note that on the eve of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Ryabkov reiterated the Kremlin's demands that "any resolution of the war" should lead to a change of regime in Ukraine and restrictions against the West before the talks in Istanbul.

Ryabkov said that the upcoming Istanbul discussions will need to consider the "root causes" of the war in order to achieve a lasting cessation of the war, likely hinting at Russia's continued demands that any peace agreement eliminate the "root causes" of the war

- indicate in ISW.

They conclude that Russian officials repeatedly use the term "denazification" to demand regime change in Ukraine and the establishment of a pro-Russian government in Kyiv.

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not participate in the Ukrainian-Russian talks in Istanbul on May 15. The Russian delegation will be headed by Putin's aide Vladimir Medinsky.

In turn, US President Donald Trump also decided not to go to Turkey for the Ukrainian-Russian "peace" talks. At the same time, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has already arrived in Turkey.

Possible negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul prevented new US sanctions against Moscow - WP14.05.25, 22:16 • 9168 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
Institute for the Study of War
NATO
Istanbul
Kyiv
