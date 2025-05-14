Possible negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul prevented new US sanctions against Moscow - WP

$41.500.04
Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout
06:32 PM • 4756 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

04:00 PM • 64601 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

02:42 PM • 39801 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

01:55 PM • 83348 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
01:50 PM • 47862 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 44029 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 93183 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 55863 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 72450 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 62979 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 47772 views

Vyshyvanka Day: Ukrainians are encouraged to join the flash mob

May 14, 11:46 AM • 9756 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

02:08 PM • 22924 views

In Kyiv on May 15, the main flag of the state will be lowered: what is the reason

04:16 PM • 8790 views

"Gray" electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

04:34 PM • 31002 views
Publications

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

04:34 PM • 31350 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

04:00 PM • 64630 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

01:55 PM • 83362 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 93190 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

May 14, 09:23 AM • 125056 views
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Kyiv

France

UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

02:08 PM • 23161 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 48001 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

May 14, 09:18 AM • 63695 views

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

May 14, 06:55 AM • 61276 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 69679 views
Actual

Telegram

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

Possible negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul prevented new US sanctions against Moscow - WP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

Possible negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul thwarted the EU's efforts to involve the US in new sanctions against the Russian Federation. The meeting cast doubt on the sanctions plans.

Possible negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul prevented new US sanctions against Moscow - WP

The planned Russian-Ukrainian talks are hindering the European Union's push to introduce new US sanctions against Moscow. This is stated in The Washington Post, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the possibility of direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul thwarted European efforts to involve the United States in imposing new sanctions against Russia, unless there is an immediate 30-day ceasefire.

In the same way that European officials noticed a greater degree of skepticism from President Donald Trump's team regarding Russia's intentions and agreed with US officials on sanctions, President Vladimir Putin's proposal for negotiations changed the conversation.

- the authors note.

They explain that the "sudden" meeting, which is expected to take place on Thursday in Istanbul, has cast doubt on the sanctions plans.

There was coordination with the Americans on sanctions, and there were good signals. But in the end, it depends on the current situation

- the publication quotes an unnamed European official.

Media interlocutors emphasized that if representatives of Ukraine are present in Istanbul, and Russia is not, this will have consequences for Moscow, but if both parties are present, this may bring a ceasefire closer.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that he will arrive in Turkey on May 15 with a formed Ukrainian delegation. At the same time, he stressed that no negotiation formats have been worked out so far, except for possible direct negotiations at the level of leaders.

Special Representative of US President Donald Trump Steve Vitkoff reported that together with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, he will travel to Turkey on Friday, May 16, to participate in the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations.

lavrov will not participate in negotiations in Istanbul - Russian media14.05.25, 18:03 • 2926 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
Donald Trump
European Union
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
