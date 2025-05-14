lavrov will not participate in negotiations in Istanbul - Russian media

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergey Lavrov, will not participate in the negotiations in Istanbul, reports UNN with reference to "Kommersant".

Lavrov will not participate in the negotiations in Istanbul. It has not yet been officially announced who exactly will represent Russia at the meeting - the message says.

Sybiha in Turkey: Putin must stop rejecting a ceasefire and avoid meeting with Zelensky

Earlier, the media reported that the Russian delegation may be headed by the assistant to the President of the Russian Federation Yuriy Ushakov and the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov.

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

Earlier reported that Marco Rubio will take part in peace negotiations on the war in Ukraine, which will take place in Turkey on Thursday, May 15.