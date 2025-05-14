Sybiha in Turkey: Putin must stop rejecting a ceasefire and avoid meeting with Zelensky

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin must stop rejecting a ceasefire and avoid meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha after a meeting in Antalya with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Hakan Fidan, reports UNN.

Details

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine thanked for the invitation to Turkey and informed him about the latest developments on the battlefield and in diplomacy.

The epicenter of world diplomacy is now in Turkey, which plays an active mediating role. We are grateful for this - Sybiha emphasized.

He also confirmed Ukraine's commitment to peace, our immediate and unconditional readiness for a complete and lasting ceasefire, as well as Kyiv's proposal for a direct meeting at the highest level between Ukraine and Russia.

Putin must stop rejecting a ceasefire and avoid meeting with President Zelenskyy - Sybiha emphasized.

According to him, a thorough conversation took place with Fidan about ways to promote a meaningful peace process.

I am grateful to my colleague for his support and valuable advice - the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine summarized.

Sybiha is going to Turkey for negotiations on achieving peace

Addition

The head of the Kremlin Vladimir Putin has not yet agreed to personally participate in the negotiations in Turkey, scheduled for Thursday, despite the fact that he himself proposed it. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he will not negotiate with any representative of Russia, except for Putin himself.

US President Donald Trump continued to express interest in traveling to Turkey for a possible high-stakes meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin, saying on Wednesday that Putin "would like me to be there" and that it remains a "possibility".