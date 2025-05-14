Sybiha in Turkey: Putin must stop rejecting a ceasefire and avoid meeting with Zelensky

$41.500.04
46.090.07
ukenru
Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media
02:42 PM • 270 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

01:55 PM • 14092 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
01:50 PM • 13272 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

01:18 PM • 13708 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

12:09 PM • 42462 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 44728 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 68105 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 60917 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

May 14, 05:00 AM • 66565 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

May 14, 04:00 AM • 152378 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
3.1m/s
26%
745mm
Popular news

Sybiha is going to Turkey for negotiations on achieving peace

May 14, 05:20 AM • 76091 views

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

May 14, 06:55 AM • 33361 views

A friendship worth millions or how MP Kopytin got a brand new cruiser

May 14, 08:02 AM • 79111 views

Who "leaked" NABU cases? International audit revealed failures in internal control and influence on the Uhlava case

09:07 AM • 64813 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

09:23 AM • 60639 views
Publications

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

01:55 PM • 14092 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

12:09 PM • 42462 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

09:23 AM • 60864 views

Who "leaked" NABU cases? International audit revealed failures in internal control and influence on the Uhlava case

09:07 AM • 65048 views

A friendship worth millions or how MP Kopytin got a brand new cruiser

May 14, 08:02 AM • 79353 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Kyiv

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

02:08 PM • 4114 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

11:12 AM • 17193 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

09:18 AM • 22223 views

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

May 14, 06:55 AM • 33512 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 58894 views
Actual

FAB-250

Brent Crude

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

Sybiha in Turkey: Putin must stop rejecting a ceasefire and avoid meeting with Zelensky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 592 views

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, stated that Putin must stop rejecting the ceasefire and negotiations with Zelensky. He confirmed Ukraine's readiness for peace and a meeting at the highest level.

Sybiha in Turkey: Putin must stop rejecting a ceasefire and avoid meeting with Zelensky

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin must stop rejecting a ceasefire and avoid meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha after a meeting in Antalya with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Hakan Fidan, reports UNN.

Details

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine thanked for the invitation to Turkey and informed him about the latest developments on the battlefield and in diplomacy.

The epicenter of world diplomacy is now in Turkey, which plays an active mediating role. We are grateful for this 

- Sybiha emphasized.

He also confirmed Ukraine's commitment to peace, our immediate and unconditional readiness for a complete and lasting ceasefire, as well as Kyiv's proposal for a direct meeting at the highest level between Ukraine and Russia.

Putin must stop rejecting a ceasefire and avoid meeting with President Zelenskyy

 - Sybiha emphasized.

According to him, a thorough conversation took place with Fidan about ways to promote a meaningful peace process.

I am grateful to my colleague for his support and valuable advice 

- the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine summarized.

Sybiha is going to Turkey for negotiations on achieving peace14.05.25, 08:20 • 70058 views

Addition

The head of the Kremlin Vladimir Putin has not yet agreed to personally participate in the negotiations in Turkey, scheduled for Thursday, despite the fact that he himself proposed it. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he will not negotiate with any representative of Russia, except for Putin himself.

US President Donald Trump continued to express interest in traveling to Turkey for a possible high-stakes meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin, saying on Wednesday that Putin "would like me to be there" and that it remains a "possibility".

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Brent
$66.38
Bitcoin
$103,923.70
S&P 500
$5,892.33
Tesla
$340.80
Газ TTF
$34.49
Золото
$3,195.15
Ethereum
$2,604.33