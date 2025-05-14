$41.540.01
Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood
05:00 AM • 3524 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

04:00 AM • 20286 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

May 13, 09:24 PM • 19091 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel

May 13, 04:08 PM • 74373 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 67204 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 84951 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 81732 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 165572 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 73182 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 166716 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

Sybiha is going to Turkey for negotiations on achieving peace

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine will meet with partners in Antalya to coordinate efforts to achieve peace. He will insist on pressure on Russia for refusing to cease fire.

Sybiha is going to Turkey for negotiations on achieving peace

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha will visit Turkey on May 14 and meet with partners in Antalya to coordinate efforts to achieve a just peace. He will emphasize the need to put pressure on Russia if it continues to reject a 30-day ceasefire, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said, UNN writes.

On May 14, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha will be in Antalya, Republic of Turkey, at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan. The Foreign Minister will hold meetings with Ukraine's partners to coordinate diplomatic efforts to achieve a just peace.

- the Foreign Ministry said.

Rubio will participate in peace talks on Ukraine in Turkey - Trump

It is noted that the Minister "will emphasize Ukraine's commitment to peace efforts and stress the need to increase pressure on Russia if it continues to reject a complete and unconditional ceasefire for at least 30 days and broader peace efforts."

Lavrov and Ushakov to Represent Russia in Negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul - WP

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Hakan Fidan
Turkey
Ukraine
