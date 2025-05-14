Sybiha is going to Turkey for negotiations on achieving peace

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha will visit Turkey on May 14 and meet with partners in Antalya to coordinate efforts to achieve a just peace. He will emphasize the need to put pressure on Russia if it continues to reject a 30-day ceasefire, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said, UNN writes.



On May 14, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha will be in Antalya, Republic of Turkey, at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan. The Foreign Minister will hold meetings with Ukraine's partners to coordinate diplomatic efforts to achieve a just peace. - the Foreign Ministry said.

It is noted that the Minister "will emphasize Ukraine's commitment to peace efforts and stress the need to increase pressure on Russia if it continues to reject a complete and unconditional ceasefire for at least 30 days and broader peace efforts."

