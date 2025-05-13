Lavrov and Ushakov to Represent Russia in Negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul - WP

$41.540.01
"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?
04:08 PM • 34387 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 42332 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 65699 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 65793 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 138912 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 68255 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 147716 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 142550 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 89541 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 65998 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Popular news

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 78343 views

The "Fallout" series has been renewed for a 3rd season

May 13, 10:29 AM • 90381 views

Zelenskyy expects a strong package of sanctions from the US and the EU if Putin refuses to go to Turkey

02:29 PM • 34982 views

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

03:04 PM • 42461 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

04:52 PM • 13449 views
Publications

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

04:08 PM • 34393 views

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

03:04 PM • 42944 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 08:36 AM • 138921 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM • 147723 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 13, 05:00 AM • 142553 views
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Germany

United Kingdom

UNN Lite

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

04:52 PM • 13777 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 78677 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 83852 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 85250 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 85698 views
Actual

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Fox News

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Guardian

Boeing 747

Lavrov and Ushakov to Represent Russia in Negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul - WP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

At the negotiations with Ukraine on May 15, Russia will be represented by Lavrov and Ushakov. There is no official confirmation yet, but an announcement from Putin is expected.

Lavrov and Ushakov to Represent Russia in Negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul - WP

Russia will be represented at the negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Yuriy Ushakov, Putin's aide on foreign policy. This was reported by the Washington Post, citing a high-ranking former Kremlin official, "who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the topic," reports UNN.

Details

The American publication reports that Russia will be represented at the negotiations with Ukraine on May 15 at the level of officials from the foreign policy department.

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey12.05.25, 18:56 • 65989 views

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that the Russian delegation would arrive in Istanbul on May 15 and wait there for the Ukrainian side. However, they have not yet officially announced who exactly will go to talk about peace. According to him, the Russian side will announce who will represent Russia at the negotiations with Ukraine as soon as Putin deems it necessary.

Zelenskyy expects a strong package of sanctions from the US and the EU if Putin refuses to go to Turkey13.05.25, 17:29 • 35207 views

Reminder

The head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak, at an online meeting to coordinate actions to prevent the Russian national team from participating in the 2026 World Cup in football, stated that Russia has not yet demonstrated the political will to cease fire and end the war.

"Russia has not yet demonstrated the political will to cease fire and end the war," Yermak noted.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarPolitics
The Washington Post
Andriy Yermak
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
