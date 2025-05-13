Russia will be represented at the negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Yuriy Ushakov, Putin's aide on foreign policy. This was reported by the Washington Post, citing a high-ranking former Kremlin official, "who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the topic," reports UNN.

The American publication reports that Russia will be represented at the negotiations with Ukraine on May 15 at the level of officials from the foreign policy department.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that the Russian delegation would arrive in Istanbul on May 15 and wait there for the Ukrainian side. However, they have not yet officially announced who exactly will go to talk about peace. According to him, the Russian side will announce who will represent Russia at the negotiations with Ukraine as soon as Putin deems it necessary.

The head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak, at an online meeting to coordinate actions to prevent the Russian national team from participating in the 2026 World Cup in football, stated that Russia has not yet demonstrated the political will to cease fire and end the war.

