Zelenskyy expects a strong package of sanctions from the US and the EU if Putin refuses to go to Turkey

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin
12:11 PM • 15839 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
11:29 AM • 39178 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

10:48 AM • 40503 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 92059 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 55177 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 115845 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 117447 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 87868 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 64768 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 63604 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 61671 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 57025 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 52182 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

10:05 AM • 43051 views

The "Fallout" series has been renewed for a 3rd season

10:29 AM • 58090 views
Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

03:04 PM • 9048 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 08:36 AM • 92059 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM • 115845 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 13, 05:00 AM • 117447 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 03:00 PM • 139545 views
Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

10:05 AM • 43642 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 52736 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 57550 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 62169 views

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM • 56580 views
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Fox News

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Guardian

Boeing 747

Zelenskyy expects a strong package of sanctions from the US and the EU if Putin refuses to go to Turkey

Kyiv • UNN

 • 864 views

If Putin does not come to Turkey, there will be sanctions against the Russian Federation. Ukraine is ready for negotiations on a ceasefire, but Russia does not show readiness for de-escalation.

Zelenskyy expects a strong package of sanctions from the US and the EU if Putin refuses to go to Turkey

If Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not arrive in Turkey, then sanctions should be imposed against Russia. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference, reports UNN.  

I believe that this means that there will be no result in one format or another, any meetings, etc. Everything has gone deep enough into the issue of a ceasefire

- said Zelenskyy.

The President stressed that Ukraine has demonstrated absolute constructivism.

I believe that Putin's non-arrival, more games, is the final point in his demonstration that they are not ready to end the war, which means that all the promises of a sober, clear US, Europe, and leaders of other countries must be fulfilled. Otherwise, you will not force Russia to take steps towards one or another format of de-escalation. This means there will be sanctions. I can only expect, at a minimum, a strong package of sanctions from the US against Russia... Sanctions for the fact that they do not even want a ceasefire 

- said Zelenskyy.

The President of Ukraine also recalled that there was a meeting with European leaders on May 10.

Everyone confirmed that we should go for at least a 30-day ceasefire. And if Russia does not support this, then all allies, all our partners will impose strong sanctions against Russia. This especially concerns their energy and banking sectors. I spoke with the "Coalition of the Willing", with 30 countries, and we gave signals that we expect strong sanctions packages from the United States, from European countries and the EU

- said Zelenskyy.

The President noted that everyone heard from Russia that they are not ready for an unconditional ceasefire, but want direct negotiations with Ukraine on a ceasefire and other issues on how to end the war.

Addition

Zelensky stated that he is ready to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Ankara or Istanbul. If Putin arrives, the Ukrainian leader is ready to do everything to agree on a ceasefire.

CNN reported that there are still unknowns in the issue of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey, said a senior US administration official, including the possible presence of US President Donald Trump.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
European Union
Istanbul
Europe
Ankara
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
