Zelenskyy expects a strong package of sanctions from the US and the EU if Putin refuses to go to Turkey

If Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not arrive in Turkey, then sanctions should be imposed against Russia. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference, reports UNN.

I believe that this means that there will be no result in one format or another, any meetings, etc. Everything has gone deep enough into the issue of a ceasefire - said Zelenskyy.

The President stressed that Ukraine has demonstrated absolute constructivism.

I believe that Putin's non-arrival, more games, is the final point in his demonstration that they are not ready to end the war, which means that all the promises of a sober, clear US, Europe, and leaders of other countries must be fulfilled. Otherwise, you will not force Russia to take steps towards one or another format of de-escalation. This means there will be sanctions. I can only expect, at a minimum, a strong package of sanctions from the US against Russia... Sanctions for the fact that they do not even want a ceasefire - said Zelenskyy.

The President of Ukraine also recalled that there was a meeting with European leaders on May 10.

Everyone confirmed that we should go for at least a 30-day ceasefire. And if Russia does not support this, then all allies, all our partners will impose strong sanctions against Russia. This especially concerns their energy and banking sectors. I spoke with the "Coalition of the Willing", with 30 countries, and we gave signals that we expect strong sanctions packages from the United States, from European countries and the EU - said Zelenskyy.

The President noted that everyone heard from Russia that they are not ready for an unconditional ceasefire, but want direct negotiations with Ukraine on a ceasefire and other issues on how to end the war.

Addition

Zelensky stated that he is ready to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Ankara or Istanbul. If Putin arrives, the Ukrainian leader is ready to do everything to agree on a ceasefire.

CNN reported that there are still unknowns in the issue of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey, said a senior US administration official, including the possible presence of US President Donald Trump.