This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

Everyone in Ukraine would like US President Donald Trump to be able to attend the meeting in Turkey, this is the right idea. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, reports UNN.

I just heard the statement of President Trump. Very important words... And, of course, we all in Ukraine would like President Trump to be there with us – at this meeting in Turkey. This is the right idea. We can change a lot. President Erdogan can really host a meeting at the highest level. Thank you to everyone who helps - Zelensky emphasized.

Let's add

The President of Ukraine noted that he supported Trump's idea of a complete and unconditional ceasefire - long enough to provide a basis for diplomacy.

"And we want this, we are ready to ensure silence on our part," he stressed.

Zelensky added that he supported the US president's idea of direct negotiations with Putin.

"I openly said that I am ready for a meeting. I will be in Turkey. I hope that the Russians will not avoid this meeting," the Head of the Ukrainian State summarized.

Earlier

US President Donald Trump said that he may travel to Istanbul, where a potential meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may take place on Thursday.

Trump is confident that Russia will agree to a 30-day ceasefire