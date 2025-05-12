$41.550.04
This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey
03:56 PM • 2770 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

03:48 PM • 8164 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

03:00 PM • 16906 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

02:27 PM • 23147 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
01:28 PM • 17874 views

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 21059 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
12:34 PM • 22963 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
11:05 AM • 24976 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

May 12, 08:59 AM • 31846 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
May 12, 08:49 AM • 32084 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

Publications
Exclusives
This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2142 views

The President of Ukraine supports the idea of a meeting with the participation of Trump and Putin in Turkey to discuss a ceasefire. Zelenskyy confirmed Ukraine's readiness to ensure silence on its part.

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

Everyone in Ukraine would like US President Donald Trump to be able to attend the meeting in Turkey, this is the right idea. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, reports UNN.

I just heard the statement of President Trump. Very important words... And, of course, we all in Ukraine would like President Trump to be there with us – at this meeting in Turkey. This is the right idea. We can change a lot. President Erdogan can really host a meeting at the highest level. Thank you to everyone who helps 

- Zelensky emphasized.

Let's add

The President of Ukraine noted that he supported Trump's idea of a complete and unconditional ceasefire - long enough to provide a basis for diplomacy.

"And we want this, we are ready to ensure silence on our part," he stressed.

Zelensky added that he supported the US president's idea of direct negotiations with Putin.

"I openly said that I am ready for a meeting. I will be in Turkey. I hope that the Russians will not avoid this meeting," the Head of the Ukrainian State summarized.

Earlier

US President Donald Trump said that he may travel to Istanbul, where a potential meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may take place on Thursday.

Trump is confident that Russia will agree to a 30-day ceasefire12.05.25, 18:14 • 1066 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Donald Trump
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
