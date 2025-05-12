Trump is confident that Russia will agree to a 30-day ceasefire

US President Donald Trump believes that Russia will agree to a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

He (Trump - ed.) also said that he believes that Russia will agree to a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine - writes the publication.

Earlier, Trump said that he might go to Istanbul, where a potential meeting between Zelensky and Putin may take place on Thursday.

"I was thinking about flying there," he says.

"There is a chance, if I think something can happen. We have to do it," Trump added.

He said the US administration is "working very hard to see if it can put an end to the bloodshed".