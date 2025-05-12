Trump is confident that Russia will agree to a 30-day ceasefire

$41.550.04
46.750.13
ukenru
This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey
03:56 PM • 2778 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

03:48 PM • 8190 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

03:00 PM • 16933 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

02:27 PM • 23173 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
01:28 PM • 17887 views

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 21067 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
12:34 PM • 22970 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
11:05 AM • 24979 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

May 12, 08:59 AM • 31850 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
May 12, 08:49 AM • 32086 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
2m/s
31%
747mm
Popular news

Britain will present new sanctions against the Russian Federation at a meeting of European ministers

May 12, 06:36 AM • 34035 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 60132 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 92867 views

Britain plans to join EU forces under new security pact - The Times

May 12, 07:26 AM • 40947 views

Over 4.26 million Ukrainians used temporary protection status in the EU as of March 2025

11:10 AM • 31869 views
Publications

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

03:00 PM • 16933 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

02:27 PM • 23173 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

May 12, 08:13 AM • 71480 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 93035 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

May 12, 05:40 AM • 80414 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

David Lammy

Kaya Kallas

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

03:03 PM • 6654 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 60241 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 38928 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 45500 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 125891 views
Actual

Boeing 747

Cryptocurrency

Euro

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

Trump is confident that Russia will agree to a 30-day ceasefire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1034 views

Donald Trump said that Russia would agree to a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine. He is also considering a trip to Istanbul to meet with Zelensky and Putin.

Trump is confident that Russia will agree to a 30-day ceasefire

US President Donald Trump believes that Russia will agree to a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

He (Trump - ed.) also said that he believes that Russia will agree to a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine 

- writes the publication.

Add

Earlier, Trump said that he might go to Istanbul, where a potential meeting between Zelensky and Putin may take place on Thursday.

"I was thinking about flying there," he says.

"There is a chance, if I think something can happen. We have to do it," Trump added.

He said the US administration is "working very hard to see if it can put an end to the bloodshed".

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$65.14
Bitcoin
$102,530.50
S&P 500
$5,797.81
Tesla
$318.28
Газ TTF
$35.47
Золото
$3,243.41
Ethereum
$2,486.86