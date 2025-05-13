Rubio will participate in peace talks on Ukraine in Turkey - Trump

Secretary of State Marco Rubio will attend peace talks on the war in Ukraine, which will be held in Turkey on Thursday, May 15. This was announced by US President Donald Trump during the American-Saudi Investment Forum, reports UNN.

I very much hope that there will be negotiations on Thursday, and there are already initial results. Our people will go there. Marco (Rubio - ed.) will go there. We very much hope that we can do something - said Trump.

The United States has expressed hope that Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in possible peace talks in Istanbul.

Earlier, Reuters reported that Washington does not expect Moscow to announce plans to participate in negotiations in Turkey until Thursday.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that he will arrive in Turkey on May 15 with a formed Ukrainian delegation. At the same time, he stressed that no negotiation formats have been worked out yet, except for possible direct negotiations at the level of leaders.