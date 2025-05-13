$41.540.01
"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?
04:08 PM • 17239 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

12:11 PM • 27733 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
11:29 AM • 52663 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 52997 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 115465 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 62351 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 132194 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 130476 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 88712 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 65431 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

Rubio will participate in peace talks on Ukraine in Turkey - Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will participate in negotiations on the war in Ukraine, which will take place in Turkey on May 15. This was announced by Donald Trump during an investment forum.

Rubio will participate in peace talks on Ukraine in Turkey - Trump

Secretary of State Marco Rubio will attend peace talks on the war in Ukraine, which will be held in Turkey on Thursday, May 15. This was announced by US President Donald Trump during the American-Saudi Investment Forum, reports UNN.

I very much hope that there will be negotiations on Thursday, and there are already initial results. Our people will go there. Marco (Rubio - ed.) will go there. We very much hope that we can do something 

- said Trump.

Let us remind you

The United States has expressed hope that Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in possible peace talks in Istanbul.

Earlier, Reuters reported that Washington does not expect Moscow to announce plans to participate in negotiations in Turkey until Thursday.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that he will arrive in Turkey on May 15 with a formed Ukrainian delegation. At the same time, he stressed that no negotiation formats have been worked out yet, except for possible direct negotiations at the level of leaders.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
