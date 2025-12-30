$42.060.13
Another group of children and teenagers returned to Ukraine from the occupied territories

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

The Bring Kids Back UA and Save Ukraine initiative announced the successful evacuation of a group of children from the temporarily occupied territories. Among those rescued are teenagers with congenital disabilities, former territorial defense fighters, and those who were forcibly attempted to be mobilized into the Russian army.

Another group of children and teenagers returned to Ukraine from the occupied territories

Another group of children and teenagers has been evacuated from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Bring Kids Back UA and Save Ukraine initiative on Facebook.

Details

In particular, among those rescued:

  • 17-year-old Maksym with a congenital hearing impairment. His family has a pro-Ukrainian stance, due to which Russian military personnel repeatedly searched their home. Throughout the occupation, the boy secretly studied online at a Ukrainian school.
    • 23-year-old Artem and 19-year-old Danylo. Before the occupation, Artem served in the territorial defense, so the family was under constant attention from the occupiers. FSB officers repeatedly came to their home with searches, tried to recruit the brothers, and threatened their mother with deportation.
      • 18-year-old Bohdan, whom Russian occupiers forcibly sent for a commission to a psychiatric hospital and registered for military service in the Russian army. After receiving the summons, the boy realized that he could no longer delay and decided to escape.
        • 17-year-old Dmytro, whom the occupiers, along with his family, took from their native village under the guise of "evacuation." In fact, they were taken to a tent camp in the Belgorod region, and later to a dormitory in the Oryol region of the Russian Federation.

          "There, fake documents were issued for the boy, trying to completely separate him from Ukraine," the report says.

          Recall

          President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine cannot be sure of the return of all children abducted by Russia. He emphasized that partners and journalists are raising this issue, and it is very important, because otherwise Russia will do everything to make it forgotten.

          Vita Zelenetska

