Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 5302 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 8, 07:50 PM • 15911 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 28148 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 26668 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM • 31293 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
December 8, 02:34 PM • 30376 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 32626 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 44061 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 39908 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Zelenskyy met with NATO and EU leaders to discuss peace and security: detailsVideoDecember 8, 10:28 PM • 4202 views
Trump: Europe is moving in a bad direction, Washington does not want such changesDecember 8, 11:03 PM • 6156 views
US pressures Zelenskyy to quickly agree to peace plan - AxiosDecember 9, 12:12 AM • 3390 views
Sybiha discussed F-16 fighter jet delivery with Belgian Defense MinisterPhotoDecember 9, 01:53 AM • 7468 views
"Rescue" Putin-style: hundreds of refugees from Ukraine are being expelled from a sanatorium in Russia - Center for Countering Disinformation03:32 AM • 12177 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians07:23 AM • 4282 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhotoDecember 8, 03:38 PM • 12888 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 44038 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 39885 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 39927 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 17792 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 52182 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 60844 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 71013 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 71673 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5304 views

Ukraine has returned 1,892 children abducted by Russia, intensifying diplomatic and legal pressure. The Ministry of Justice is processing over 20,000 reports of deportation, 9,221 of which have been verified.

Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine

Ukraine is intensifying diplomatic and legal pressure on Russia to return Ukrainian children. Recently, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution that should facilitate this process. UNN spoke with Maksym Maksymov, head of projects for the President of Ukraine's "Bring Kids Back UA" initiative, who reported that 1,892 children had been returned to their homeland.

Public organizations and international partners have joined the state in returning children abducted by Russia.

At the same time, the Ministry of Justice is already processing over 20,000 reports of deportation or forced displacement, of which 9,221 cases have already been verified. However, Russia's resistance makes the process extremely difficult and dangerous.

Russia is unwilling to cooperate. Moreover, it systematically opposes the return of children. That is why their names are changed, they are scattered across various remote regions, and all of them are issued Russian passports: because all of this complicates the identification, search, and location of children, and, accordingly, the return processes. Well, and I'm not even talking about the difficulties of free movement to the occupied territories. Purely politically, it is absolutely not beneficial for Russia to return our children, because they are returning witnesses of war crimes, at the very least.

- reports the head of "Bring Kids Back UA" projects.

An important element of the work is international cooperation and documentation of crimes. Ukraine closely cooperates with human rights organizations and, in particular, the Yale University Humanitarian Lab. The Yale team provided evidence of forced adoptions and the existence of 210 institutions used by Russia systematically to justify the induction and militarization of Ukrainian children, says Maksymov. These materials have already been considered by the UN Security Council.

Read more about the process of searching, returning, and reintegrating children in the UNN article "Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated throughout the world".

Alla Kiosak

