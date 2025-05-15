There are no Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas, but there is a threat in the Mediterranean - Navy

$41.500.04
46.090.07
ukenru
Trump is not going to Turkey for Ukraine-Russia talks - Reuters
May 14, 09:07 PM • 5682 views

Trump is not going to Turkey for Ukraine-Russia talks - Reuters

May 14, 06:32 PM • 22531 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 04:00 PM • 109791 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 02:42 PM • 55762 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 108071 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 60044 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 48376 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 106407 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 56550 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 72901 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
3m/s
84%
742mm
Popular news

Possible negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul prevented new US sanctions against Moscow - WP

May 14, 07:16 PM • 9316 views

The composition of the Russian delegation for negotiations in Istanbul will be announced in the morning - Russian media

May 14, 07:48 PM • 12270 views

Poles in Ukraine will not be able to vote in the Polish presidential election: the reason is named

May 14, 08:07 PM • 11700 views

"An explosion will occur with a parade of movements of national minorities": the National Security and Defense Council commented on Naryshkin's statement about attempts to "dismember" Russia

May 14, 08:12 PM • 14419 views

ISW: Russia demands that NATO abandon its open door policy for Ukraine and establish a proxy government in Kyiv

02:38 AM • 17615 views
Publications

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 48194 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 109843 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 108115 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 106433 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

May 14, 09:23 AM • 135168 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Kyiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 33513 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 56748 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

May 14, 09:18 AM • 67575 views

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

May 14, 06:55 AM • 64866 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 72937 views
Actual

Telegram

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

There are no Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas, but there is a threat in the Mediterranean - Navy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1480 views

No Russian ships were recorded in the Black and Azov Seas. There are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, one of which is with "Caliber" missiles.

There are no Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas, but there is a threat in the Mediterranean - Navy

As of 06:00 on 15.05.2025, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. This is reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.

Details

At the same time, it is noted that there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 1 of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed: to the Black Sea - 3 vessels, 1 of which continued to move in the direction of the Bosporus; to the Sea of Azov - 3 vessels, 1 of which moved from the Bosporus Strait

- the message says.

The Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that the aggressor country continues to ignore international maritime norms, in particular, the requirements of the SOLAS Convention of 1974, by turning off automatic identification systems on ships. This creates a threat to the safety of navigation and violates the principles of open navigation.

Reminder

Representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Yevhen Yerin, stated that the Black Sea is no longer safe for Russians. The Defense Forces continue to improve Magura drones, making them even more effective.

Merz is counting on "the greatest possible unity" with the USA to end the war in Ukraine14.05.25, 15:42 • 2920 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Kalibr (missile family)
Sea of Azov
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Black Sea
Bosporus
Ukraine
Brent
$64.68
Bitcoin
$102,788.10
S&P 500
$5,892.31
Tesla
$348.33
Газ TTF
$35.05
Золото
$3,153.10
Ethereum
$2,574.42