SBU drones hit the critical Russian oil transportation hub "Kaleykino" in Tatarstan - sources

On the night of February 23, drones of the Security Service of Ukraine hit a transportation hub at the main oil pumping station "Kaleykino" near the city of Almetyevsk in Tatarstan, which receives oil from Western Siberia and the Volga region and mixes it before sending it for export. This was reported by UNN with reference to sources.

Details

"Tonight, long-range SBU drones caused a 'bavovna' (explosion) at the main oil pumping station 'Kaleykino' near Almetyevsk in Tatarstan. It receives oil from Western Siberia and the Volga region and mixes it before sending it for export. The station is a key hub for supplying raw materials to the 'Druzhba' oil pipeline," sources said.

The interlocutor notes that during the SBU drone attack on "Kaleykino", six explosions occurred, after which a large-scale fire broke out. Oil tanks are burning on the territory of the station. The distance from the Ukrainian border to the oil pumping station is more than 1200 kilometers.

"The SBU is systematically working to cut down on the extraction and transportation of Russian oil. Our special operations are methodically reducing the filling of the Russian budget with petrodollars, which finance the war against Ukraine. This work will continue to exhaust and gradually bleed the Russian economy," added an informed source in the SBU.

Recall

In Tatarstan, after a drone attack, an oil pumping station near Almetyevsk caught fire. The authorities confirmed the fire, stating that fragments of neutralized drones had fallen.