SBU drones hit the critical Russian oil transportation hub "Kaleykino" in Tatarstan - sources

Exclusive
01:20 PM • 13125 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
01:02 PM • 16648 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
12:02 PM • 12894 views
European Commission: Russia destroyed "Druzhba", decision on repair terms rests with Ukraine
10:58 AM • 18306 views
The only large-caliber ammunition manufacturer in Ukraine stopped operations after searches. The Prosecutor General's Office reacted
10:23 AM • 22912 views
Comprehensive mobilization reform underway, 90% of deferrals processed through "Reserve+" - FedorovVideo
10:16 AM • 20934 views
General Staff confirms hit on Russian Black Sea Fleet missile unit armed with Bastion in Crimea
February 23, 07:26 AM • 31722 views
Kallas does not expect progress today on the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia amid Hungary's statements about blocking it
February 23, 06:24 AM • 42297 views
Zelenskyy believes Putin has already started World War III
February 22, 07:57 PM • 40902 views
OP hinted at the need to restrict Telegram after the terrorist attack in Lviv
February 22, 07:22 PM • 62312 views
Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Pope Leo XIV called for an immediate ceasefire and an end to bombings in UkraineFebruary 23, 04:34 AM • 23200 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 720 occupiers in one day in all directions - General StaffPhotoFebruary 23, 04:51 AM • 38755 views
Train schedule changes affected six regions, some routes replaced by busesFebruary 23, 07:45 AM • 36670 views
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the LouvrePhoto08:38 AM • 38438 views
The Netherlands gets its youngest prime minister in history - the king swore in the new coalition governmentVideo11:50 AM • 19361 views
Publications
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of business02:00 PM • 128 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
01:20 PM • 13125 views
01:20 PM • 13134 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
01:02 PM • 16648 views
01:02 PM • 16660 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 123352 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 133013 views
UNN Lite
“I can’t believe you’re 18”: Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of ageVideo11:24 AM • 13762 views
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the LouvrePhoto08:38 AM • 39325 views
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 61215 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 61776 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 61010 views
SBU drones hit the critical Russian oil transportation hub "Kaleykino" in Tatarstan - sources

Kyiv • UNN

 • 512 views

SBU drones attacked the transportation hub at the main oil pumping station "Kaleykino" in Tatarstan on the night of February 23. As a result of the attack, six explosions occurred at the station, and a large-scale fire broke out.

SBU drones hit the critical Russian oil transportation hub "Kaleykino" in Tatarstan - sources

On the night of February 23, drones of the Security Service of Ukraine hit a transportation hub at the main oil pumping station "Kaleykino" near the city of Almetyevsk in Tatarstan, which receives oil from Western Siberia and the Volga region and mixes it before sending it for export. This was reported by UNN with reference to sources.

Details

"Tonight, long-range SBU drones caused a 'bavovna' (explosion) at the main oil pumping station 'Kaleykino' near Almetyevsk in Tatarstan. It receives oil from Western Siberia and the Volga region and mixes it before sending it for export. The station is a key hub for supplying raw materials to the 'Druzhba' oil pipeline," sources said.

The interlocutor notes that during the SBU drone attack on "Kaleykino", six explosions occurred, after which a large-scale fire broke out. Oil tanks are burning on the territory of the station. The distance from the Ukrainian border to the oil pumping station is more than 1200 kilometers.

"The SBU is systematically working to cut down on the extraction and transportation of Russian oil. Our special operations are methodically reducing the filling of the Russian budget with petrodollars, which finance the war against Ukraine. This work will continue to exhaust and gradually bleed the Russian economy," added an informed source in the SBU.

Recall

In Tatarstan, after a drone attack, an oil pumping station near Almetyevsk caught fire. The authorities confirmed the fire, stating that fragments of neutralized drones had fallen.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

