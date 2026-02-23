New 200-hryvnia banknotes with the slogan "Glory to Ukraine!" are being introduced - what you need to know

The slogan "Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the Heroes!" will now also appear on 200-hryvnia banknotes, which will be put into circulation on February 25 as part of a planned issue, the NBU announced on Monday, UNN writes.

The National Bank of Ukraine, as part of a planned issue, will introduce modified 200-hryvnia banknotes into cash circulation starting from February 25, 2026. - the regulator announced.

What will they look like?

In the upper right part on the reverse side of the modified 200-hryvnia banknotes, the patriotic slogan "Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the Heroes!" is placed.

All other design and security elements of these banknotes correspond to the 200-hryvnia banknotes of the 2019 design.

Citizens do not need to specifically exchange banknotes of the previous design for modified ones. They will circulate alongside 200-hryvnia banknotes from previous years of production. - emphasized the NBU.

