$43.270.01
50.920.00
ukenru
02:58 PM
Why do temples hurt and how to get rid of it
02:29 PM
Terrorist attack in Lviv: suspect remanded in custody for 60 days without bail
01:20 PM
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
01:02 PM
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
12:02 PM
European Commission: Russia destroyed "Druzhba", decision on repair terms rests with Ukraine
10:58 AM
The only large-caliber ammunition manufacturer in Ukraine stopped operations after searches. The Prosecutor General's Office reacted
10:23 AM
Comprehensive mobilization reform underway, 90% of deferrals processed through "Reserve+" - FedorovVideo
10:16 AM
General Staff confirms hit on Russian Black Sea Fleet missile unit armed with Bastion in Crimea
February 23, 07:26 AM
Kallas does not expect progress today on the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia amid Hungary's statements about blocking it
February 23, 06:24 AM
Zelenskyy believes Putin has already started World War III
Publications
Exclusives
Train schedule changes affected six regions, some routes replaced by busesFebruary 23, 07:45 AM
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of business02:00 PM
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
01:20 PM
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
01:02 PM
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM
New 200-hryvnia banknotes with the slogan "Glory to Ukraine!" are being introduced - what you need to know

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18443 views

The National Bank of Ukraine is introducing updated 200-hryvnia banknotes into circulation starting from February 25, 2026. They will feature the patriotic slogan "Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the Heroes!".

New 200-hryvnia banknotes with the slogan "Glory to Ukraine!" are being introduced - what you need to know

The slogan "Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the Heroes!" will now also appear on 200-hryvnia banknotes, which will be put into circulation on February 25 as part of a planned issue, the NBU announced on Monday, UNN writes.

The National Bank of Ukraine, as part of a planned issue, will introduce modified 200-hryvnia banknotes into cash circulation starting from February 25, 2026.

- the regulator announced.

What will they look like?

In the upper right part on the reverse side of the modified 200-hryvnia banknotes, the patriotic slogan "Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the Heroes!" is placed.

All other design and security elements of these banknotes correspond to the 200-hryvnia banknotes of the 2019 design.

Citizens do not need to specifically exchange banknotes of the previous design for modified ones. They will circulate alongside 200-hryvnia banknotes from previous years of production.

- emphasized the NBU.

NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series20.02.26, 15:29

Julia Shramko

SocietyFinance
War in Ukraine
National Bank of Ukraine
Ukraine