New 200-hryvnia banknotes with the slogan "Glory to Ukraine!" are being introduced - what you need to know
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine is introducing updated 200-hryvnia banknotes into circulation starting from February 25, 2026. They will feature the patriotic slogan "Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the Heroes!".
The slogan "Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the Heroes!" will now also appear on 200-hryvnia banknotes, which will be put into circulation on February 25 as part of a planned issue, the NBU announced on Monday, UNN writes.
The National Bank of Ukraine, as part of a planned issue, will introduce modified 200-hryvnia banknotes into cash circulation starting from February 25, 2026.
What will they look like?
In the upper right part on the reverse side of the modified 200-hryvnia banknotes, the patriotic slogan "Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the Heroes!" is placed.
All other design and security elements of these banknotes correspond to the 200-hryvnia banknotes of the 2019 design.
Citizens do not need to specifically exchange banknotes of the previous design for modified ones. They will circulate alongside 200-hryvnia banknotes from previous years of production.
