Merz is counting on "the greatest possible unity" with the USA to end the war in Ukraine

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin
12:09 PM • 19626 views

Exclusive
07:33 AM • 32891 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
07:17 AM • 59624 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 53794 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

May 14, 05:00 AM • 62868 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

May 14, 04:00 AM • 145398 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

May 13, 09:24 PM • 60380 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel

May 13, 04:08 PM • 161464 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 88765 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 95120 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

Popular news

The National Security and Defense Council Denounces Fake News Regarding Hungary's Plans to Reclaim Part of Ukrainian Territory

May 14, 04:19 AM • 72363 views

Sybiha is going to Turkey for negotiations on achieving peace

May 14, 05:20 AM • 64274 views

A friendship worth millions or how MP Kopytin got a brand new cruiser

08:02 AM • 56642 views

Who "leaked" NABU cases? International audit revealed failures in internal control and influence on the Uhlava case

09:07 AM • 42263 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

09:23 AM • 38022 views
12:09 PM • 19603 views

09:23 AM • 38951 views

09:07 AM • 43218 views

08:02 AM • 57603 views

May 14, 04:00 AM • 145370 views
Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

11:12 AM • 12301 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

09:18 AM • 17674 views

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

May 14, 06:55 AM • 26557 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 55133 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 113557 views
Merz is counting on "the greatest possible unity" with the USA to end the war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 892 views

Merz is counting on close cooperation with Trump. He demands that Putin agree to a 30-day ceasefire and threatens the Russian Federation with tougher sanctions.

Merz is counting on "the greatest possible unity" with the USA to end the war in Ukraine

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is seeking close cooperation with US President Donald Trump in efforts to end the war in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to Tagesschau.

Details

It is reported that Merz is counting on close cooperation with US President Donald Trump in efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

It is extremely important that the political West does not allow itself to be divided

Merz said in a government statement in the Bundestag on Wednesday.

He added that he would "make every effort to continue to achieve as much unity as possible between European and American partners."

Addition

The Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Friedrich Merz, demands that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin agree to a 30-day ceasefire.

Merz stated that if no progress is made this week in ending the Russian war in Ukraine, the EU is ready to impose tougher sanctions against Moscow.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Bundestag
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Germany
United States
Ukraine
