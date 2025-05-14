Merz is counting on "the greatest possible unity" with the USA to end the war in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Merz is counting on close cooperation with Trump. He demands that Putin agree to a 30-day ceasefire and threatens the Russian Federation with tougher sanctions.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is seeking close cooperation with US President Donald Trump in efforts to end the war in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to Tagesschau.
Details
It is reported that Merz is counting on close cooperation with US President Donald Trump in efforts to end the war in Ukraine.
It is extremely important that the political West does not allow itself to be divided
He added that he would "make every effort to continue to achieve as much unity as possible between European and American partners."
Addition
The Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Friedrich Merz, demands that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin agree to a 30-day ceasefire.
Merz stated that if no progress is made this week in ending the Russian war in Ukraine, the EU is ready to impose tougher sanctions against Moscow.