The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the spectacular destruction of a T-72 tank and two armored vehicles of the Russian Federation in the Pokrovsk direction

Ukrainian troops destroyed a T-72 tank and two armored vehicles of the enemy in the Pokrovsk direction. The corresponding video of the 38th separate brigade of marines is published on the Telegram channel of the "Khortytsia" operational-strategic group of troops, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the operators of the Korsar strike unmanned aerial vehicle battalion tracked down and launched accurate drone strikes on enemy armored vehicles.

As a result of the strikes, the enemy was left without several units of equipment. A T-72 tank and two armored fighting vehicles were destroyed - the caption to the video reads.

"We are the eyes from the sky that watch the enemy, effectively and efficiently turning him into ashes," the military added.

Recall

A few days ago, a video appeared of drones destroying Russian invaders while trying to storm the positions of Ukrainian soldiers.

Earlier, border guards showed how they destroyed enemy ammunition depots, a 2A42 cannon, vehicles, trucks and places of concentration of occupiers in the Kharkiv region with drones.

In Donetsk region, FPV drone pilots hit a tank, howitzer, trucks with BC and communications of the occupiers