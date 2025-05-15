The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the spectacular destruction of a T-72 tank and two armored vehicles of the Russian Federation in the Pokrovsk direction

$41.500.04
Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout
May 14, 06:32 PM • 13634 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 04:00 PM • 91846 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 02:42 PM • 49748 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 98451 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 56186 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 46958 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 101307 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 56364 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 72788 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 63179 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

"The Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" postponed to 2026 - "Game of Thrones" series fans are disappointed

May 14, 06:03 PM • 3682 views

Zelensky appointed a new ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey

May 14, 06:09 PM • 6012 views

The composition of the Russian delegation for negotiations in Istanbul will be announced in the morning - Russian media

May 14, 07:48 PM • 4882 views

Poles in Ukraine will not be able to vote in the Polish presidential election: the reason is named

May 14, 08:07 PM • 4176 views

"An explosion will occur with a parade of movements of national minorities": the National Security and Defense Council commented on Naryshkin's statement about attempts to "dismember" Russia

May 14, 08:12 PM • 9540 views
“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 43510 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 91846 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 98451 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 101307 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

May 14, 09:23 AM • 130920 views
Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 31661 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 55106 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

May 14, 09:18 AM • 66050 views

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

May 14, 06:55 AM • 63442 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 71628 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the spectacular destruction of a T-72 tank and two armored vehicles of the Russian Federation in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 922 views

In the Pokrovsk direction, operators of the "Corsar" battalion destroyed a T-72 tank and two armored fighting vehicles of the occupiers with drones. Ukrainian soldiers continue to destroy enemy equipment.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the spectacular destruction of a T-72 tank and two armored vehicles of the Russian Federation in the Pokrovsk direction

Ukrainian troops destroyed a T-72 tank and two armored vehicles of the enemy in the Pokrovsk direction. The corresponding video of the 38th separate brigade of marines is published on the Telegram channel of the "Khortytsia" operational-strategic group of troops, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the operators of the Korsar strike unmanned aerial vehicle battalion tracked down and launched accurate drone strikes on enemy armored vehicles.

As a result of the strikes, the enemy was left without several units of equipment. A T-72 tank and two armored fighting vehicles were destroyed

- the caption to the video reads.

"We are the eyes from the sky that watch the enemy, effectively and efficiently turning him into ashes," the military added.

Recall

A few days ago, a video appeared of drones destroying Russian invaders while trying to storm the positions of Ukrainian soldiers.

Earlier, border guards showed how they destroyed enemy ammunition depots, a 2A42 cannon, vehicles, trucks and places of concentration of occupiers in the Kharkiv region with drones.

In Donetsk region, FPV drone pilots hit a tank, howitzer, trucks with BC and communications of the occupiers14.05.25, 01:56 • 2968 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
T-72
Kharkiv Oblast
Ukraine
