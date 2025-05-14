In Donetsk region, FPV drone pilots hit a tank, howitzer, trucks with BC and communications of the occupiers

$41.540.01
The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel
09:24 PM • 1500 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel

May 13, 04:08 PM • 46944 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 53777 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 74615 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 74444 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 152621 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 71732 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 156335 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 149176 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 90268 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

Tags
Authors
Putin does not want peace, ceasefire or negotiations - Zelensky

May 13, 01:48 PM • 10199 views

EU expects Putin to be ready to meet with Zelensky on Thursday, and reminded of the possibility of new sanctions

May 13, 02:07 PM • 11051 views

Zelenskyy expects a strong package of sanctions from the US and the EU if Putin refuses to go to Turkey

May 13, 02:29 PM • 50252 views

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

May 13, 03:04 PM • 57723 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 24117 views
"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 04:08 PM • 46944 views

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

May 13, 03:04 PM • 57751 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 08:36 AM • 152621 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM • 156335 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 13, 05:00 AM • 149176 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Andriy Yermak

Marco Rubio

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Poland

Europe

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 24134 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 86397 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 86153 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 87361 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 87605 views
MIM-104 Patriot

The Washington Post

Facebook

Telegram

Fox News

In Donetsk region, FPV drone pilots hit a tank, howitzer, trucks with BC and communications of the occupiers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

Drone operators of the Ivan Franko Group hit an enemy "Ural" with BC, trucks, howitzer, infantry, communications equipment and a tank of the occupiers. The soldiers also showed a video of the destruction of enemy warehouses with BC and equipment.

In Donetsk region, FPV drone pilots hit a tank, howitzer, trucks with BC and communications of the occupiers

Drone operators of the "Ivan Franko Group" unit showed an impressive result in destroying enemy equipment and enemy infantry. The video is published on the Telegram channel of the "Khortytsia" operational-strategic group of troops, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that this time the drone pilots hit an enemy "Ural" with BC and several more trucks of the Russian army, a howitzer, infantry, as well as means of communication and communication of the occupiers.

The final chord of the defeats was a Russian tank that was trying to escape from our UAV operators

- says the caption to the video.

The military added that during the movement, the driver was "immediately fined for speeding".

Let us remind you

A video of the destruction of Russian occupiers by drones during an attempt to storm the positions of Ukrainian soldiers appeared the other day.

Earlier, border guards showed how enemy ammunition depots, a 2A42 cannon, vehicles, trucks and places of concentration of occupiers were destroyed by drones in the Kharkiv region.

"It was a juicy target": soldiers of the 110th OMBR showed the destruction of the "Vozrozhdeniye" MLRS in the Novopavlivka direction08.05.25, 03:18 • 3762 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarTechnologies
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
