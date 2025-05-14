In Donetsk region, FPV drone pilots hit a tank, howitzer, trucks with BC and communications of the occupiers

Drone operators of the "Ivan Franko Group" unit showed an impressive result in destroying enemy equipment and enemy infantry. The video is published on the Telegram channel of the "Khortytsia" operational-strategic group of troops, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that this time the drone pilots hit an enemy "Ural" with BC and several more trucks of the Russian army, a howitzer, infantry, as well as means of communication and communication of the occupiers.

The final chord of the defeats was a Russian tank that was trying to escape from our UAV operators - says the caption to the video.

The military added that during the movement, the driver was "immediately fined for speeding".

Let us remind you

A video of the destruction of Russian occupiers by drones during an attempt to storm the positions of Ukrainian soldiers appeared the other day.

Earlier, border guards showed how enemy ammunition depots, a 2A42 cannon, vehicles, trucks and places of concentration of occupiers were destroyed by drones in the Kharkiv region.

