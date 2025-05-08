"It was a juicy target": soldiers of the 110th OMBR showed the destruction of the "Vozrozhdeniye" MLRS in the Novopavlivka direction

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the "Vozrozhdenie" MLRS. Video of the 110th separate mechanized brigade named after General Khorunzhy Marko Bezruchko publishes on the Telegram channel the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia", reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that FPV drones of the battalion of unmanned systems tracked down and accurately hit the enemy's Vozrozhdenie multiple launch rocket system, the serial production of which for the Russian army was launched in 2023.

It was a fat target - and the drone pilots skillfully directed drones at it - the caption to the video reads.

The military stated that the installation turned into a pile of scrap metal.

Recall

A few days ago, a video appeared of drones destroying Russian occupiers during an attempt to storm the positions of Ukrainian soldiers.

Earlier, border guards showed how in the Kharkiv region they destroyed enemy warehouses with ammunition, a 2A42 cannon, vehicles, trucks and places of concentration of occupiers with drones.