Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try
May 7, 07:04 PM

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

May 7, 06:29 PM

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

Exclusive
May 7, 03:37 PM

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
May 7, 03:25 PM

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
May 7, 02:38 PM

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
May 7, 02:35 PM

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
May 7, 01:29 PM

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Exclusive
May 7, 01:20 PM

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Exclusive
May 7, 10:29 AM

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

May 7, 10:06 AM

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

"It was a juicy target": soldiers of the 110th OMBR showed the destruction of the "Vozrozhdeniye" MLRS in the Novopavlivka direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

In the Novopavlivka direction, FPV drones accurately hit the enemy's "Vozrozhdeniye" MLRS, which began to be produced for the Russian army in 2023. The installation turned into scrap metal.

"It was a juicy target": soldiers of the 110th OMBR showed the destruction of the "Vozrozhdeniye" MLRS in the Novopavlivka direction

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the "Vozrozhdenie" MLRS. Video of the 110th separate mechanized brigade named after General Khorunzhy Marko Bezruchko publishes on the Telegram channel the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia", reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that FPV drones of the battalion of unmanned systems tracked down and accurately hit the enemy's Vozrozhdenie multiple launch rocket system, the serial production of which for the Russian army was launched in 2023.

It was a fat target - and the drone pilots skillfully directed drones at it

- the caption to the video reads.

The military stated that the installation turned into a pile of scrap metal.

Recall

A few days ago, a video appeared of drones destroying Russian occupiers during an attempt to storm the positions of Ukrainian soldiers.

Earlier, border guards showed how in the Kharkiv region they destroyed enemy warehouses with ammunition, a 2A42 cannon, vehicles, trucks and places of concentration of occupiers with drones.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Ukraine
