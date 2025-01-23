Tusk supports the idea of depriving unemployed Ukrainians of financial assistance

Prime Minister Donald Tusk supported the idea of depriving migrants, including Ukrainians, who do not work and do not pay taxes in Poland, of financial assistance, UNN reports.

It is about 800 zlotys per month for each child.

"Rafał Trzaskowski's proposal to pay 800+ only to those migrants, including Ukrainians, who actually live, work and pay taxes in our country, will be urgently considered by the government. I am in favor of this," Tusk wrote in X.

Context

Rafał Trzaskowski, the mayor of Warsaw and a presidential candidate from the government's Civic Coalition, said he proposes to pay an "800 plus" allowance to Ukrainians who have jobs in Poland and pay taxes.

"I propose a fundamental change, namely, when it comes to benefits such as 800 plus for Ukrainians, they should be paid if Ukrainians work, if they live in Poland and if they pay taxes in Poland," said Trzaskowski.

