Trump promised Zelenskyy to immediately send 10 Patriot missiles - Axios

US President Donald Trump promised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to send 10 missiles for Patriot systems. This is reported by UNN with reference to Axios.

Details

Two sources reported that Trump promised to immediately send 10 missiles for Patriot systems — fewer than planned during the suspended delivery — and help find other ways of supply.

At the same time, according to Axios, Trump does not want to give his Patriot batteries, so he is asking Germany to sell Ukraine its one unit.

As the publication notes, Trump has not yet reached an agreement with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Discussions on this issue are still ongoing.

Recall

Donald Trump informed Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he had not stopped arms supplies to Ukraine, but only ordered a review of the Pentagon's stocks. He stated that the US is ready to provide Ukraine with as much military assistance as they can allocate.